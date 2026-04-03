Letsile Tebogo, Clover Partnership Unpacked 

From milk cartons to medal dreams, Clover Botswana teams up with Olympic star Letsile Tebogo to turn everyday moments into a nationwide movement of creativity, reward, and inspiration

GAZETTE REPORTER

When Letsile Tebogo partners with Clover Botswana, the result is less about marketing and more about momentum. Think classrooms buzzing, families participating, and a nation leaning into something bigger than product, it’s pride.

CREATIVITY TAKES THE LEAD

Across Gaborone, primary school kids are turning empty Clover Ultra Milk cartons into full-blown cow sculptures. Not messy crafts, masterpieces.

The “Build a Cow” competition is equal parts imagination and intention: recycling meets teamwork, and suddenly sustainability feels cool.

The prize? Not trophies gathering dust, but an experience. One hundred students will head to the upcoming Grand Prix on 24 April at the National Stadium to watch Tebogo compete on home soil. For many, it’s not just a day out, it’s a glimpse of possibility.

BUY, WIN, BELONG

Running parallel is the “Buy & Win” campaign, flipping everyday shopping into something electric. Purchase a Clover product, and you’re in the running for prizes including exclusive moments with Tebogo himself.

It’s loyalty, but with a heartbeat.

“This partnership is about more than just a campaign — it’s about inspiring young people, celebrating creativity… and giving back to the communities that support us,” said David Masalela.

THE POWER OF SEEING YOURSELF

There’s something quietly radical about this whole thing: kids building cows from cartons while dreaming of sprinting like Tebogo.

Representation isn’t just on TV screens anymore—it’s stepping into classrooms, into supermarkets, into everyday life.

MORE THAN A MOMENT

Clover’s campaign taps into something deeper than prizes—it builds connection. Between brands and people. Between effort and reward. Between dreams and reality.

Because sometimes inspiration doesn’t arrive in grand speeches. Sometimes, it looks like a milk carton and a child daring to imagine more.