BOKA Delivers Youth League Medals

Strong medal haul signals progress on international stage

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) has reported a strong showing by Team Botswana at the WKF World Youth League in Harare, Zimbabwe this past weekend, with athletes delivering results across multiple categories.

“The Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) is proud to report a strong showing by Team Botswana at the WKF World Youth League in Harare, Zimbabwe, with athletes delivering impressive performances across multiple categories,” said BOKA President Shihan Mpho Bakwadi.

Medal Results

Team Botswana secured one gold and four bronze medals during the competition.

Chris Kgosi claimed gold in the Boys U14 Kata category, marking a standout achievement for the team. Bronze medals were secured by Sandra Liu in the Girls 16–17 Kata division, Franklin Mohlabi in Boys 16–17 Kumite (-76kg), Bokao Ranngogo in Boys 14–15 Kumite (-63kg), and Leitch Michelle in Girls U14 Kumite (-47kg).

“These results mark a significant milestone for Botswana karate,” Bakwadi noted, pointing to the breadth of podium finishes across divisions.

Historic Moment

Particular attention has been drawn to Kgosi’s performance, which has been described as historic within the team’s participation at this level.

“These results mark a significant milestone for Botswana karate, highlighted by Chris Kgosi’s historic gold medal performance,” Bakwadi said.