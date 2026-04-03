Darts Body Seeks Sponsor Support

As Botswana prepares to host 300 regional delegates amid funding and logistical pressures ahead of August tournament

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Darts Association (BODA) is ramping up preparations to host the Region V Darts Championships in August, with spokesperson Thato Maphorisa acknowledging both the scale of the task and the financial constraints facing the organisation.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Maphorisa said the association is under pressure to ensure a successful tournament while operating with limited sponsorship backing.

“Therefore we need to prepare rigorously,” he said. “Preparations are always a headache to the hosting country in order for them to be successful.”

Funding Pressure

BODA currently relies on a single sponsor, the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), a situation Maphorisa indicated limits the association’s ability to execute all aspects of hosting.

“As of today our sole sponsor is BNSC and due to our tier position which is 4, darts get the lowest share therefore we have to work extra hard if we want this event to be successful,” he said.

The association is now appealing to potential sponsors to support key areas ahead of the regional competition, which is expected to draw significant participation.

Hosting Needs

Botswana is expected to host approximately 300 delegates during the championships. According to Maphorisa, accommodation will be a central consideration, although participating countries typically cover their own lodging costs.

“Obviously those people will require accommodation, usually for a minimum of 4 days depending on the country’s affordability,” he said.

The association is also seeking support for a suitable playing venue. As an indoor sport, darts requires enclosed spaces capable of accommodating large numbers.

“Darts is an indoor game which can be played at any enclosed building, places such halls, bigger conference rooms especially the ones that can accommodate those numbers will be helpful,” he said.

Visibility Drive

Marketing and advertising have been identified as critical to the event’s success, with BODA noting that preparations in this area are behind schedule.

“This event really needs to be sold to people out there hence media platforms such print media, social media, radios tvs can also help us make this a success,” Maphorisa said.

He added that interested sponsors can engage the association through its Facebook platform, Botswana Darts Association.

The final team selection will include 4 Under 25 players (2 boys and 2 girls), 6 senior women, 8 senior men, and 4 veterans (2 men and 2 women).