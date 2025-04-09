Levison Wood Walks with Elephants Across Botswana

Discovery Channel’s “Walking with Elephants” premieres 16 April, spotlighting the majestic migration of Africa’s largest land mammals

GAZETTE REPORTER

An unforgettable expedition will unfold at 20:05pm on Discovery Channel Africa (DStv Channel 121) when celebrated explorer and conservationist Levison Wood treks across Botswana’s wilderness in Walking with Elephants.

Viewers will journey through one of the planet’s most awe-inspiring natural events: a 650-mile migration of African elephants, from the sun-scorched Kalahari Desert to the emerald heart of the Okavango Delta.

The heartbeat of the wilderness

Each year, tens of thousands of African elephants traverse Botswana’s landscapes in search of water, food and safety – a journey filled with both natural beauty and brutal danger.

In this new documentary series, Wood walks side-by-side with these colossal animals, accompanied by Kane Motswana, a local guide and MoSarwa whose indigenous knowledge provides invaluable insight into both elephant behaviour and the land they roam.

A vanishing giant

The African elephant, once a symbol of strength and serenity across the continent, is now in peril because of relentless poaching, habitat destruction and human-wildlife conflict. From millions, their population has dwindled to less than 450,000, the largest herds in Botswana.

Walking with Elephants does more than document their migration but raises the alarm on their survival and places a human face on the fight for conservation.

“Walking with these magnificent animals is both an adventure and a privilege,” said Wood in a statement. “To travel in their footsteps is to witness their struggles, triumphs and the delicate balance of life in one of Africa’s last great wildernesses.”

A visual and emotional masterpiece

With sweeping cinematography, intimate storytelling and immersive experiences, the series paints a vivid portrait of Africa’s wildlife at its most raw and regal.

Viewers can expect heart-pounding scenes of elephants evading predators, navigating treacherous terrain and nurturing their young. Every step of the journey reveals not just the elephants’ resilience but the interconnectedness of life across the savannah as well.

Celebrate Earth Day

Meanwhile, in celebration of Earth Day on Tuesday 22 April, Discovery Channel Africa is turning up the volume on the planet’s power with an Extreme Weather Specials lineup. From 18:20 pm, viewers can brace themselves for gripping episodes of Deadliest Catch, Homestead Rescue, In the Eye of the Storm, and Marooned with Ed Stafford.

These specials mirror the themes of Walking with Elephants — resilience, survival and the urgent call to protect the natural world.