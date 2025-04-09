More than just a tasting, The Orchard Experience offered guests an immersive journey through Glenfiddich’s storied past and experimental future

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A warm, golden glow lit up the interior of The Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone recently as guests gathered for an exclusive sensory escape into the world of single malt.

The occasion? The Orchard Experience – a sophisticated whisky tasting event hosted by Glenfiddich that introduced Botswana’s whisky lovers to the brand’s Experimental Series in a bold reimagining of what single malt can be.

A masterclass in whisky

More than just a tasting, The Orchard Experience offered guests an immersive journey through Glenfiddich’s storied past and experimental future.

Guided by Steven Saunders, Area Manager at William Grant & Sons – Southern Africa, attendees were treated to a masterclass in production methods, flavour evolution and the legacy behind the world’s most awarded single malt whisky.

“There’s a big art to whisky,” Saunders shared passionately in an interview. “The Orchard Experiment is a one-off release. It’s a whisky created to push boundaries and redefine flavour in an invitation to explore how versatile single malt can be.”

The spotlight of the evening, The Orchard Experiment, is as whimsical as it is refined. Finished in Somerset Pomona Spirit casks – a first for the whisky world – it amplifies Glenfiddich’s signature apple and pear notes.

Between freshness and depth

The result is a spirit that dances delicately between freshness and depth, offering an elegant sensory ride from first sip to final exhale. Saunders noted how Glenfiddich’s natural orchard tones shine even brighter in this expression.

“It brings out those rich apple notes beautifully,” he crowed. “You can pair it with citrus-based dishes or something fatty like lamb. The acidity cuts through the richness, making it a perfect balance.”

Not to be overshadowed, Glenfiddich’s Fire & Cane also made an appearance, a daring fusion of smoky peat and sugary toffee aged in bourbon casks and finished in Latin rum barrels.

With a bold campfire aroma and a smooth sweet finish, it stood in delicious contrast to the fruitiness of The Orchard Experiment.

Undeniably brilliant

Together, the two experimental expressions showcased Glenfiddich’s pioneering spirit – one refined, the other rebellious, but both undeniably brilliant.

The Orchard Experience wasn’t just a tasting, it was a celebration of curiosity, craftsmanship and community.

Glenfiddich continues to lead the charge in evolving whisky culture, offering a new generation of drinkers a chance to explore a deeper, more nuanced relationship with the spirit.