Lights, Camera, Fashion Without Borders! 

GAZETTE REPORTER

Africa’s fashion and lifestyle movement, Fashion Without Borders, will return to Botswana in October featuring more than 15 fashion designers, 45 budding models from across the continent, and industry-related workshops.

The event takes place thrice a year – March in South Africa, September in the DRC, October in Botswana and December in Mozambique.

“What inspired the idea of Fashion Without Borders Africa was the fact that in its different spheres across the continent, fashion had become more of the entertainment aspect rather than a business,” says Co-Founder Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso of Effigy Productions.

Established and emerging talent

“The fashion, textiles and clothing industry have an enormous potential to transform lives, particularly for women and youth.”

This year’s event aims to reach fashion designers in different African regions with underdeveloped fashion scenes in order to give them access to the wider market on continent.

It will put an accent on new talent, have established and emerging names, and feature kiddies collections in the likes of MyeshaK, an 8-year old of Botswana who is looking to change the world through fashion.

Says Bakwena-Kabisoso: “Facilitating for a platform that can allow for Access to a powerhouse of African Young Designers and continued connection is our number one goal.

“We intend to change the status quo and can only do this through partnerships and conversations that will build solid foundations for sustainability in the long run.”

Sustainable fashion

The organisers say it is more than just a fashion show but a lifestyle event that includes pop-up stalls and opportunities for people to interact with local and region-wide designers from other SADC countries.

To be held under the theme, “Sustainable Fashion – For Your Authentic Self,” Bakwena-Kabisoso

says the aim is to highlight issues that are important to growth of the fashion scene in Africa.

Fashion Without Borders Africa is collaborating with The Grand Palm Hotel and Casino for this year’s show, which she says is in celebration of diverse African talent and creativity.

Old and trusted friends

However, the long standing partnerships of the likes of Perfect Choice SA, The Voice newspaper, LeAfrika, Legend Barbers, Mr Price Group will be there like old and trusted friends.

But there are new partnerships with Ferrero Rocher, White Label Fragrances, Pretty Much Beauty, MayGlow, Walkerfella and CTM Botswana. “Such partnerships are what contributes to the multibillion-dollar industry,” says Bakwena-Kabisoso.

“This is done by creating jobs for designers, models, beauticians, make-up artists, producers, textile designers, manufacturers, event organisers, and more.”