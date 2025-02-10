Lil-Lets Restores Dignity For The Girl Child

More than 6 000 sanitary pads were distributed on campuses, and an additional 5 000 sanitary pad packs donated to SOS Children’s Villages. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

For many young women, menstruation remains a taboo topic, often surrounded by stigma and misinformation.

To challenge these barriers, Lil-Lets visited five major tertiary institutions – the University of Botswana, Ba Isago University, Limkokwing University, Botho University and Botswana Accountancy College where students were encouraged to speak openly about menstrual health.

Through workshops and interactive discussions, the campaign provided a safe space to explore the importance of menstrual hygiene and its role in education and empowerment.

Making real change

Said Marno Stander, Exports Senior Brand Manager at Premier FMCG in an interview: “Menstrual health remains covered in stigma in many communities. At Lil-Lets, we’re proud to empower people who menstruate through education and access to quality products

“This campaign is about more than donations; it’s about breaking barriers and making real change. It is part of our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact where it’s needed most.”

SOS the students’ choice

In an effort to extend the initiative’s reach, students were invited to nominate a charity they believed deserved additional sanitary pad donations. The overwhelming choice was SOS Children’s Villages Botswana, an organisation dedicated to providing care and support to vulnerable children.

Lil-Lets responded by donating 5 000 sanitary pad packs to the organisation, which operates in Tlokweng, Francistown, Serowe, and areas surrounding these centres.

Said Motshwari Kitso, the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Botswana. “We are honoured to have been selected by students as the recipient of this generous donation.

Quality care

“Access to sanitary products can change lives by enabling women and girls to participate fully in education and work without interruption.

“This partnership with Lil-Lets helps us deliver on our mission to provide quality care and opportunities for communities in need of our support.”

SOS Mother’s representative, Lorato Motlhabi, who has over a decade of experience working with the organisation, also highlighted the significance of the donation.

“We appreciate this gesture,” she said. “We have so many teenage girls who are going to benefit immensely, and we will pass the knowledge we have about menstrual health to our girls.”

Empowering

The impact of this initiative extends beyond the physical donation of sanitary products. By educating young women about menstrual health, the campaign empowers them to advocate for themselves and others in their communities.

For over three decades, SOS Children’s Villages Botswana has been at the forefront of providing safe and supportive environments for children while empowering families and communities.

Contributions like this from Lil-Lets strengthen its ability to meet growing needs and build long-term sustainability for the young women it serves.