TatsoConnekt’s Vision Board & Bubbly Brunch With MotherK

Attendees will dive into manifestation fundamentals, aligning thoughts, emotions and actions with goals

GAZETTE REPORTER

A new year brings new dreams, new aspirations, and for many, a deep desire to reset and realign.

This is exactly what TatsoConnekt’s Vision Board & Bubbly Brunch, in partnership with Motherk Masire, aims to offer – a transformational experience designed to help individuals manifest their best lives.

Visualising success

Set to take place on Saturday 8 February 2025 at The Patio & Deli (formerly Caravela) in Gaborone, this four-hour brunch experience will not be just about sipping bubbly and flipping through magazines but also setting intentions, visualising success and aligning with the energy of creation.

Hosted by Basadi Masimolole, the founder and director of Bash Connektor, the event is designed as a curated blend of mindfulness, manifestation, and networking, or as the organisers put it, “Connekting, Connekting, Connekting.”

A scrumptious brunch

For P1,000 per person, guests will enjoy a four-hour vision board session guided by mindfulness coach Motherk Masire, a scrumptious brunch, a bottle of Graham Beck MCC to toast to the future, and an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

The dress code? “Your Best Self” and bringing magazines.

“Vision boarding isn’t just about goals; it’s about aligning your inner desires with the energy of creation,” says Motherk Masire, who will facilitate the session.

Tools of transformation

Vision boards are more than just collages of magazine clippings but are also tools of transformation.

At the brunch, attendees will dive into manifestation fundamentals, aligning thoughts, emotions and actions with goals. The Science of Attraction – how energy and focus bring opportunities.

Who should attend

This experience is open to individuals and corporates looking to invest in holistic wellness.

Whether you’re a professional seeking clarity, a creative craving inspiration, or a company looking for a unique gifting opportunity for employees or clients, TatsoConnekt’s Vision Board Brunch offers a transformational start to 2025.

Exclusive corporate packages are also available.