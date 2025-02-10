Chef Melissa Ngoni on Crafting a Presidential Feast 

“It’s an opportunity to represent Botswana on a plate … A well-crafted local dish can give a guest a taste of the country’s soul”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Cooking for a head of state is not just about preparing a meal but an act in diplomacy, a showcase of national pride and an intricate balancing act of flavours and presentation.

Avani Resort’s Executive Chef Melissa Ngoni and her team recently had the prestigious assignment of cooking for the President of Guinea – Bissau, General Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

The task was clear: create an unforgettable dining experience that will not only impress but will also reflect Botswana’s rich culinary heritage.

Recalled from leave

For Chef Ngoni, this was not her first high-profile assignment but the excitement and pressure remained as intense as if it was.

The call came when she least expected it because it was on the first day of her annual leave. But when duty called, Chef Ngoni didn’t hesitate. “I literally sprang back into work mode and forgot that I was on leave,” she told Time Out in an interview.

“Cooking for a head of state is always a mix of excitement, pressure and responsibility. No matter how many times I’ve done it, the stress never fades because the expectations are incredibly high.”

“Big Up to my team!

With the weight of national pride on her shoulders, she handpicked her team to ensure flawless execution under time constraints.

“Big Up to my team! When cooking for a head of state, precision is key. It’s about more than just great food; it’s an opportunity to represent Botswana on a plate.”

Rather than crafting a menu influenced by Guinean cuisine, a decision was made that Botswana’s flavours would take centre stage.

Mosutlhane top-notch

“The menu was Botswana cuisine with a twist in accordance with the client’s request,” Chef Ngoni explained. “It was a powerful opportunity to showcase our cultural identity and national pride.”

From the very first bite, the visiting delegation was introduced to the rich flavours of Botswana with a menu carefully curated to offer an immersive experience. The starter was traditional biltong accompanied by a potato and tomato salad.

The mains were Botswana’s world-renowned beef and Chobe bream, both cooked to perfection with a special side of mosutlhwane risotto, a modern take on the traditional Botswana grain.

Deeply personal

For Chef Ngoni, cooking is about more than just taste but storytelling, emotion and memory. One dish, in particular, stood out: the mosutlhwane risotto.

“Mosutlhwane risotto was special because it reflects our creativity with local food,” she said. “But for me, it is also deeply personal.”

The grain, which was once a school meal staple, carried childhood memories for the chef, some of them rather unpleasant. This is why:

“During my primary school days, we were served mosutlhwane every day. It was always burnt, oily and quite unpleasant. I hated the smell and taste of it.”

African sushi

But in 2021, she set out on a mission to reinvent mosuthwane in a way that would make it not just palatable but exquisite. “I started experimenting, making mosutlhwane arancini (rice balls).

“That’s African sushi using mosutlhwane instead of sushi rice, and eventually mosutlhwane risotto. It became a dish that I refined over time, and today it is one of my comfort foods and a signature dish in my culinary journey.”

Culinary diplomacy

Cooking for a head of state is about more than feeding an important guest but building bridges through food. “A well-crafted local dish can give a guest a taste of the country’s soul,” Chef Ngoni asserted.

Culinary diplomacy

“I wanted the President of Guinea-Bissau to leave with more than just a full stomach. I wanted him to experience Botswana’s warmth, culture and hospitality through our food.”

With yet another successful high-profile service under her belt, Chef Ngoni and her team have once again proven that Botswana’s culinary talents are world-class.

“This experience was a reminder of why I love what I do,” she said contentedly. “Cooking is not just an art; it’s a way of connecting people, telling stories and creating unforgettable moments.”