Meet Showmax’s Youngins Star Amogelang Telekelo 

The young Motswana actress is making waves in SA’s TV industry

Telekelo shares a few traits with her character, Palesa, especially self-worth

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s talent export to South Africa, Amogelang Telekelo, has captivated audiences with her authentic Setswana dialect and outstanding acting skills in the Showmax hit series, Youngins.

Playing the role of Palesa, Telekelo has become a household name that is celebrated not only in Botswana but also in South Africa where her portrayal of a confident, self-assured young woman has won over many.

Time Out caught up with the rising star at DStv Botswana’s premiere of Adulting Season 3 in Gaborone, where she reflected on her journey from an unexpected acting opportunity when at university to landing a major role on Youngins, which is a hard-hitting teen telenovela set at a boarding school in Johannesburg.

Serendipitous

Telekelo’s acting career began unexpectedly at Limkokwing University where she had been studying before fate intervened. She recalls how a friend, Alfhah William, invited her to sit in on an acting rehearsal.

“As soon as the director saw me, he handed me a script and asked me to read three lines. Little did I know that the moment would change my life. From there I started investing in my craft, which led me to drop out of school and pursue film and TV in South Africa,” she said in an interview.

Breaking barriers

Telekelo takes immense pride in representing Botswana and speaking Setswana on screen. She believes her presence in the South African entertainment space is a game-changer because the industry is often dominated by Zulu and Xhosa-speaking actors.

“It feels amazing to represent Batswana and to speak Setswana freely,” she said. “South African Batswana actors and Batswana audiences feel proud that we are slowly seeing change in the industry for Setswana-speaking actors.”

Raised in a strong Setswana-speaking home, her mother hails from Hukuntsi and her father from Mmathethe – a background that has shaped her authenticity in portraying Palesa.

Raw authenticity

While securing the role of Palesa was no ordinary feat, Telekelo’s natural talent and raw authenticity set her apart from other contenders. “I got an audition from my agents, went in, and auditioned right away,” she told Time Out.

“Showmax selected me immediately. What made me stand out was that I didn’t try to ‘act’ the character; I became the character, and that made the casting directors love me.”

Telekelo shares a few traits with her character, Palesa, especially when it comes to self-worth and knowing the value of her work. “Like Palesa, I am confident in my craft and skills,” she asserted.

Phenomenal support

“I know how much they are worth, and won’t settle for just food without getting physical payments. Palesa is very confident with her rates because she knows the quality of the services she provides.”

She describes the South African film and TV industry as highly professional, structured and nurturing. “The experience has been phenomenal,” Tekelelo said.

“They give you the platform to learn as much as you can so that you’re able to build something for yourself in the future.”

Being early …

One of her biggest lessons? Time management. “I’ve learned that being early is better than being on time,” she said. “Being late costs a lot of money and professionalism is key in this industry.”

Beyond the cameras, Telekelo has witnessed a culture of appreciation on Showmax sets. “What you didn’t know about Showmax is that they love celebrating one another on set. Any achievement or birthday, they go all out.”

This camaraderie fosters a positive work environment, which in turn enhances the quality of productions.

As someone who has successfully navigated the acting industry, Telekelo urges aspiring actors in Botswana to stop seeking shortcuts. “My advice is to stop sending messages to actors, producers or directors looking for jobs,” she said.

Seizing opportunities

“Unfortunately, they won’t hire you that way. Instead, go to an acting academy or find an agency. They will definitely put you on.”

With her star rising fast, Telekelo hopes her journey inspires young Batswana to take risks and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Her story is a testament to the power of seizing opportunities, refining one’s craft, and breaking barriers in an industry that is still evolving.

“I hope I can inspire Batswana to take risks just from my testimony,” she said. “The journey hasn’t been easy but it has been worth it.”