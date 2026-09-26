Local Artists Cash In 

With hundreds of entries and young artists joining the race, the Nando’s Art Initiative is putting money, mentorship and visibility behind Botswana’s visual-arts pipeline.

Botswana’s visual-arts scene is proving that the canvas can be more than a creative outlet, it can be a launchpad.

Kaene Abel Palalani emerged as the 2026 winner of the Nando’s Art Initiative from 405 submissions, taking home P30,000, a two-week mentorship and residency with Thapong Visual Arts Centre and Spier Arts Trust, plus an opportunity for his work to be displayed in selected Nando’s restaurants.

Totang Motoloki placed second with P20,000, while Lesedi Segobye took third and P10,000.

But the real story may be what happens next. The initiative is putting financial reward alongside professional development and public visibility three things that can determine whether emerging artists move from making work to building sustainable careers.

The youth pipeline is already showing promise. The Creative Futures Art Competition attracted 178 submissions from artists aged 13 to 17. Innocent Macheng won P5,000, with Thaloso Odirile and Tseo Molefe placing second and third.

From established entrants to teenagers picking up brushes, the message is clear: Botswana’s creative economy needs both talent and pathways.

Post Views: 199