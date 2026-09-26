Veezo View Gets Zikomo Nod

A Zikomo Africa Awards nomination puts Veezo View in a continental conversation and Botswana’s Hip Hop scene gets another moment in the spotlight.

Botswana Hip Hop is getting a continental look-in, with Veezo View nominated for Best Hip Hop Act at the Zikomo Africa Awards.

For an artist whose work has largely moved through Botswana’s Hip Hop ecosystem, the nomination opens a bigger conversation about how local sound travels beyond home turf. Veezo View says he is “grateful for a nomination” and will be representing Botswana alongside artists from across Africa.

The Zikomo Africa Awards, set for December 9 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, celebrate talent and impact across music, fashion, film, media, entrepreneurship and humanitarian work.

Voting opens October 5 and closes November 30, giving fans a window to put their favourite Botswana act into the continental mix.

The nomination is more than a red-carpet moment. It places a local Hip Hop name inside a wider African creative economy where visibility, audience support and cross-border recognition increasingly matter.

For Veezo View, the next stop is Tanzania. The bigger question is how far Botswana’s Hip Hop can travel with him.