Logang! Rokang! Takang! Exhibiting Up Next

At Logang! Rokang! Takang!, Botswana’s artists prove that textiles are far more than cloth, they are living archives where memory, identity and sustainability are stitched into every fibre

GAZETTE REPORTER

Some stories are written with ink. Others are stitched, woven and painted.

This August, Logang! Rokang! Takang! arrives at Alliance Française de Gaborone with a bold reminder that textiles have always been one of humanity’s oldest storytelling tools. From meticulously woven tapestries to sculptural assemblages built from discarded clothing and fabric scraps, the exhibition transforms everyday materials into artworks that carry history, identity and fresh imagination.

A CALL TO CREATE

Borrowing its name from the Setswana commands to weave, sew and paint, Logang! Rokang! Takang! is less an exhibition title than an invitation.

Visitors are encouraged to see weaving, sewing and painting as interconnected creative languages where every thread, stitch and brushstroke becomes part of a larger narrative about Botswana’s evolving artistic identity.

The exhibition celebrates traditional craftsmanship without trapping it in nostalgia. Instead, ancestral techniques meet contemporary practice, proving that heritage is something to be continuously remade rather than simply preserved.

The exhibition’s title… functions as both an invitation and a call to create.

THREADS WITH A SECOND LIFE

One of the exhibition’s strongest statements comes through textile assemblage.

Discarded denim, worn clothing, fabric offcuts and woven objects are rescued from ordinary life and reconstructed into tactile artworks through layering, stitching and painting. Waste becomes wonder, giving familiar materials a second life while quietly speaking to sustainability and conscious making.

Meanwhile, woven tapestries showcase the patience and precision of the loom, where countless threads build landscapes, abstract forms and deeply personal stories one fibre at a time.

WEAVING THE FUTURE

Rather than treating textiles as decorative craft, Logang! Rokang! Takang! positions fibre art as a serious contemporary artistic practice capable of carrying cultural memory, innovation and personal expression.

In a world increasingly driven by speed and digital creation, this exhibition slows everything down, celebrating the enduring power of human hands to transform simple materials into extraordinary stories.

Running from 6 to 27 August, the free exhibition opens with an artist Q&A, inviting audiences not only to admire the finished works but to discover the stories woven into every stitch.

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