Lorraine Lionheart releases Visuals of “A Life Lived With Grace”

Motswana artist featured for Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Celebration

Visuals filmed in Botswana, South Africa and Zambia

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In preparation for Queen Elizabeth II of England’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Celebration that is slated for June 2nd in London, Botswana’s music export to the UK, Lorraine Lionheart, last week released a music video for the Commonwealth song, “A Life Lived With Grace.”

Influenced by her Botswana heritage, the award-winning artist has been travelling around her native country’s tourism hubs to capture visuals for the music video that also feature neighbouring South Africa and Zambia.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My organisation, The Commonwealth Resounds, has been commissioned by Bruno Peek, the Queen’s Pageant master, to organise and deliver a Song for the Commonwealth to be performed at exactly the same time as beacons are lit all over the UK and throughout the Commonwealth on June 2nd 2022,” said Alison Cox, Founder and Chair of Trustees of The Commonwealth Resounds in a statement.

“I have invited Lionheart to create an arrangement of the song for Botswana. She will also be making a video to accompany her recording, which will include other musical participants in the country. She is a highly talented, delightful young musician who is proud of her own cultural heritage and is very keen to promote and celebrate Botswana’s brilliant musicians and artists.”

For her part, the local singer and songwriter expressed interest in donning a Motswana fashion designer’s creation for her performance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, thus making it an opportunity for local designers and the musicians to shine a spotlight on their country. “I would like to share this historic moment with a Motswana fashion designer as we celebrate Botswana as a member of the Commonwealth of Nations through arts and culture,” she said.

Lionheart has made a significant impact on the UK, contributing to high profile Commonwealth events over past years. In April 2018, she was one of key performers for the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting in London. She performed as a soloist at the Meeting of the Four Forums. She was also featured as a soloist in the Commonwealth Business Women’s Network Awards.

During this same week, she secured funding to take a talented group of Batswana performers to London, all of whom made a terrific impact on Sound, Image, Movement – The Commonwealth! a special cross-cultural concert at St James’s Church, Piccadilly.

Said Cox: “As a result of her success during this week, I invited Lorraine to participate in a royal cultural event at Marlborough House, with a small group of other Commonwealth dancers and musicians. Lorraine’s performance was greatly admired by H.E. Baroness Scotland, The Secretary General of the Commonwealth and by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The Queen’s Pageant master, Bruno Peek. added: “I am delighted to hear about this outstanding young musician, Lorraine Lionheart, whose efforts to support and promote the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Song for the Commonwealth is greatly appreciated by all of us. I hope that Botswana will give her the accolades and praise that she so richly deserves!”