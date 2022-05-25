Will the Khama Brothers return to bury their only Sister?

Jacqueline passed away at 73

She was one of few Khamas still living in Botswana

SKI has been in self-imposed exile since November 2021

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

On Tuesday this week, former president Ian Khama announced the passing away of his elder and only sister 73-year old Jacqueline, on social media.

She is survived by her three brothers, Ian, Tshekedi and Anthony, her two sons, as well as nephews, a niece and grandchildren.

While the cause of her death remains undisclosed, The Botswana Gazette has established that, she was one of few remaining members of the Khama family living in Botswana at the time of her death.

The CEO of SKI Foundation, Mogomotsi Kaboyamodimo, says the family will notify the nation of funeral arrangements in due course. Sources close to the family believe that Jacqueline is most likely to be buried in Serowe next to her parents, Seretse and Ruth Khama.

Former president Ian Khama revealed last month that 13 members of his family have fled the country as his feud with President Mokgweetsi Masisi continues to deepen.

He alleged that President Masisi has vowed to drive all members of the Khama family out of Botswana. It is believed none of them will return to the country any time soon but several sources have said they have been persuading Ian to return to Botswana

Ian fled in November 2021 following investigations by DISS into firearms missing from the state by the. He has since been charged with 14 counts relating to the illegal possession of firearms alongside former head of DISS Issac Kgosi, suspended police commissoner Keabetswe Makgophe and Deputy Permanent Secretary Bruno Paledi.

The four are due to appear before the Broadhurst Magistrates Court on 6 June.

In March, Anthony Tshekedi and his wife Thea were questioned and arrested by the DISS in relation to ongoing investigations into the operations of their company, Seleka Springs.

It remains to be seen if the Khamas will return to bury their only sister.