Maikano Set to Serenade at Orchestra Show 

The choral group is currently in preparations for a classical concert featuring Italian writer, G. Rossini’s “Stabat Mater”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The anticipation is palpable as a local choral group, Maikano Serenaders fine-tunes its preparations for an upcoming black tie classical concert that promises to enchant audiences with the timeless beauty of Gioachino Rossini’s “Stabat Mater.” Set to take place on 18 May at the GICC in Gaborone, the event represents a celebration of musical excellence and cultural heritage. With meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication, the choir has been diligently rehearsing under the guidance of their conductor, refining every nuance and expression of Rossini’s masterpiece.

According to the choir’s mouthpiece, Ernest Mmani the decision to showcase “Stabat Mater” reflects the choir’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich tradition of classical music. “Composed by Rossini in the 19th century, the piece is renowned for its profound emotional depth and intricate harmonies, making it a fitting centerpiece for the concert,” he said in an interview.

“We chose the works to challenge ourselves as a choir as it has never been done in Botswana and to be able to prepare ourselves for upcoming local and regional competitions.”

Improving choral music

As the choir prepares to take the stage, they are filled with a sense of pride and excitement, eager to share their passion for music with audiences. The event is in line with the one of the choir’s mandates of nurturing youths singing talent, improving the standard of choral music in Botswana and promoting cultural exchange.

“This is why we invited renowned and experienced “Da Capo” orchestra group from Klerksdorp in South Africa,” he said adding that, “We will also be donating to the less privileged people in the community, with part of this year’s proceeds committed towards capacity building workshop for vulnerable community in Gaborone West where the choir currently resides.”

Lasting impression

As the final preparations fall into place, anticipation builds for an unforgettable evening of music and artistry. With the resounding strains of “Stabat Mater” poised to fill the concert hall, the choir stands ready to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend, reaffirming the timeless allure and enduring relevance of classical music in today’s world.