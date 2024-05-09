ODC Sponsors African Youth Table Tennis Championship 

Forks out P250K to BTTA as host of high profile tournament

ODC has sponsored Team Botswana’s preps for Paris 2024

Botswana aims to become notable host of int’l table tennis events

GAZETTE REPORTER

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA).

The collaboration sees ODC committing P250,000 to facilitate the hosting of the Africa Youth Championships that are slated for 15 to 21 July 2024.

Speaking at the sponsorship reveal in Gaborone this week, the Managing Director of ODC, Mmetla Masire, emphasised the company’s commitment to fostering growth within communities through sports.

Prominent host

“As ODC, we are proud to be facilitating the advancement of Botswana as a centre for showcasing culture and talent through sports,” he said.

“This sponsorship cements our dedication to empowering members of the sporting fraternity, particularly in the realm of table tennis.”

Highlighting the broader significance of the sponsorship, Masire outlined ODC’s aspirations for Botswana to emerge as a prominent host of international table tennis events.

Officials

“Our sponsorship aims not only to provide exposure to grassroots development athletes but also to empower our officials to meet international standards,” he noted.

“Through partnerships with organisations like the BTTA, we seek to nurture medal-winning athletes and elevate Botswana’s profile on the global stage.”

He stated that ODC’s sponsorship of BTTA is just one facet of the company’s ongoing efforts to support athletes and uphold the values of sportsmanship, dedication and teamwork.

Steadfast

“As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our vow to drive positive change and make a meaningful impact in our communities,” Masire said.

“We believe in our athletes and trust that this sponsorship will go a long way in exposing them to international assignments where they will bring their A-game and win medals.

“We look forward to welcoming all the teams from the respective nations and wish our table tennis team all the best in their participation.”

Unwavering support

Echoing this sentiment, the president of BTTA, Kudzanani Motswagole, expressed gratitude to ODC for its unwavering support and vision.

“ODC’s commitment to the development of table tennis in Botswana is truly commendable,” he said.

“With this support, we are confident that we can transform Botswana into a hosting hub for international table tennis events, providing exposure to our grassroots development athletes and empowering our officials to meet international standards.”

Transformative

Motswagole emphasised the transformative potential of hosting international events, citing the opportunity to showcase Botswana’s hospitality and organisational capabilities while providing athletes with invaluable experience on the global stage.

“We believe that through hosting, we can nurture and develop medal-winning athletes who will proudly represent Botswana and bring home more medals from international assignments,” he asserted.

The sponsorship represents a significant milestone for both ODC and BTTA as they endeavour to propel Botswana’s table tennis scene to new heights.

Gender equality

Beyond mere financial support, the partnership underscores ODC’s broader commitment to corporate social investment, including initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality, inclusivity, and community development.

“We recently sponsored Team Botswana’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, demonstrating our ongoing dedication to supporting sporting excellence,” Masire noted.

“Additionally, our partnerships with organisations such as the Netball Association and the DanceSport Association have had a positive impact on participation, and we anticipate further success from athletes in these sporting codes.”