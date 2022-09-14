Makhadzi to take Vee to Limpopo

Vee the only artist from Botswana on Makhadzi’s One-Woman show

The duo dropped a new masterpiece titled Ukondelela last week

GAZETTE REPORTER

Best Friends Forever (BFFs), Vee Mampeezy and Limpopo star Makhadzi really are not here to add numbers. The two besties are a true definition of friendship, having met a couple of years ago. The duo strengthened their friendship during the COVID-19 pandemic through dishing hit after hit.

Help each other

Clearly so, the enduring friendship brought nothing but contentment to millions of their followers across social media. Makhadzi and Vee Mampeezy help each other land major gigs and defend each other against the gossip magazines or whatsoever bad publicity they face. At the Makhadzi One-Woman Show in Tlokweng, Vee Mampeezy was at the forefront, making sure that his bestie was treated well.

This past Saturday at the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) festival, the pint-sized Dololo hit maker danced the night away, buying time just so that Makhadzi could arrive and do her magic on stage. The two wrapped up the biggest show in the land prior to shooting a music video of yet another hit they collaborated on.

Some of the songs that the duo collaborated on include Beke le Beke, Pelo, Moya and Makoti Pitori. Not only that, Makhadzi and Vee dropped a new masterpiece dubbed ‘Ukondelela’ last week. The single is now available in all streaming platforms and is without a doubt a very addictive jam fit for updating your playlist and delighting in.

Her second annual One-Woman show

In August, Makhadzi of Matokorikisi fame asked her followers to suggest a place in South Africa where she could host her second annual One-Woman show. As it is only appropriate, many suggested that she take it home. Accordingly, Makhadzi’s One-Woman show will take place in Thohoyandou at the Makhuvha Stadium on 1st October 2022.

Thohoyandou is one the principal towns of South Africa’s Limpopo Province and one of the fastest growing towns in the region. Makhadzi was born in Ha-Mashamba Village in the same province 26 years ago. She expects her devoted supporters from Botswana to attend the show. The multi-award-winning artist has invited her BFF, Vee Mampeezy, to be part of the much-anticipated show.

According to the line-up, Vee Mampeezy is the only artist from Botswana who will go on stage. This will see him perform alongside Master KG, Gusba Banana, Fortunator, Mr Brown, Dali Wonga and many of fledgling artists from Thohoyandou.