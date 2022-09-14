UK, USA COACHES LINKED TO MARES JOB

BFA leaning towards Ross Paule on a two-year deal

Englishman Luke Swindlehurst has held talks with BFA but is unlikely to get the nod

BONGANI MALUNGA

American Ross Paule and Englishman Luke Swindlehurst are the leading favourites in the hunt for the next long-term head coach of the Botswana women’s national football team, The Mares, Gazette Sports has established.

This is happening while Botswana Football Association has not made a final decision about whether or not to keep Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang in the post.

Dilemma

The BFA is facing a dilemma because The Mares have grown in leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Nkutlwisang. This is the woman who has in the process endeared herself to the nation by leading the team to their first-ever African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) tournament, placing The Mares among the most improved teams in southern Africa.

Scoping the international market

However, in spite of her sterling efforts, there is uncertainty about Nkutlwisang’s future with The Mares.

Paule made his name as a player in the Major League Soccer (MLS) before venturing into coaching. He is currently the coach for the Creighton University women’s football team. Swindlehurst has coached in the English Women’s Super League Two, guiding London Bees FC.

According to a source, Paule has also attracted the interest of the Canadian women’s national team but is more determined to work in Africa.

As good as hired

The impeccable source went on to state that Paule as good as already hired by the BFA and that he is due to arrive in Botswana in November to start on a three-year deal. He is expected to double as a director of the Women’s Football Project.

The source also said an unnamed football agent/intermediary initiated contact between the BFA and Paule during the AWCON tournament in Morocco. From then on direct ensued and the process has been going in his favour.

While Swindlehurst has also held direct talks with the BFA, it is said he is not likely to get the job.