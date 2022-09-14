Supersport at 6th after Ditlhokwe’s Header

Ditlhokwe rose highest in an aerial contest against Maritzburg’s defenders to put the ball past the helpless goalkeeper

BONGANI MALUNGA

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe scored his first goal of the 2022/2023 DSTV Premiership season in Supersport United’s 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United last Friday.

The victory was crucial for a United side that is building up confidence with three successive league wins so far after a trying start to the season.

A fine header

Ditlhokwe was named in the starting eleven for a seventh successive game, underlining his importance to Gavin Hunt’s side. The 23-year-old defender repaid the coach’s faith in him by opening the scoring for United in the 57th minute.

Ditlhokwe rose highest in an aerial contest against Maritzburg’s defenders to cleanly meet a corner kick from Iqraam Reyners to head the ball past the helpless goalkeeper, Kgosietsile Ndlovu.

The Botswana captain’s header was so well-placed that Ndlovu remained rooted to his spot and didn’t bother to stretch or attempt to make a save. Maritzburg then equalised a minute later but Supersport kept pushing for a winner until captain Onismor Bhasera scored the all-important clincher in the 73rd minute.

Moved up to sixth

The win has catapulted Supersport to the sixth spot on the DSTV Premiership log. Almost two weeks ago, the Pretoria outfit was searching for a first win in the league after a torrid run of results that included two defeats and two draws.

Prior to the team’s August 24th game against Richards Bay FC, Supersport were situated in the relegation zone. They managed to win against Richards Bay to climb to eleventh position. The team then recorded another huge victory over reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and the latest win against Maritzburg.

Next up, Khosi!

Ditlhokwe and his teammates will have to maintain their good form as they have a challenging test ahead in their next game. Supersport will face Kaizer Chiefs at 8pm on Saturday.

Chiefs will present a challenge due to the team’s unpredictable nature. Their slow start to the season can be uplifted by just one win and they have an array of talent to trouble Matsatsantsa.