Manyapetsa Crowned Miss Culture Global 

Botswana’s Sebaga Manyapetsa has carried the nation’s culture to the world, emerging victorious as Miss Culture Global 2025 in Liberia

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana is celebrating a proud cultural milestone after Sebaga Manyapetsa, Miss Culture Global Botswana, was crowned Miss Culture Global 2025 in Liberia over the weekend, placing the country firmly in the international spotlight.

A GLOBAL CROWN FOR BOTSWANA

With grace, confidence and cultural pride, Manyapetsa impressed judges with her commitment to heritage, community impact and cultural diplomacy. Her win affirms Botswana’s values and vibrancy on a platform that celebrates culture as a unifying global force.

A JOURNEY OF RESILIENCE

Reflecting on her win, Manyapetsa described a journey marked by self-belief and perseverance. She shared that representing Botswana internationally had always been her dream, even when national pageant doors did not open. Anchored by a strong support system and a passion for community development, she refused to let her little light to die.

“When my name got called as the winner I had one thought “God” because my journey has been a very challenging one but I never gave up on what I know I carry inside of me. Passion, dedication, resilience and love,” she said.

NATIONAL PRAISE AND PRIDE

Former president Mokgweetsi Masisi joined the nation in celebrating the achievement, praising Manyapetsa for showcasing Botswana’s rich cultural heritage with honour and distinction. He described her victory as a powerful source of national pride and an inspiration to many.

“Her passion, authenticity and commitment to cultural excellence truly set her apart. Congratulations, Sebaga; your achievement is a powerful source of national pride and an inspiration to many,” Masisi said.

BEAUTY WITH PURPOSE

Miss Culture Global promotes the Sustainable Development Goals through Beauty With a Purpose projects, positioning culture as a bridge between nations and a catalyst for change. Founder and CEO Lorraine Shaquan Kljajic in a statement emphasised that queenship within the platform is rooted in service, responsibility and sustainable development advocacy.

Looking ahead, the organisation announced Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as the host city for Miss Culture Global 2026, scheduled for 22–30 November 2026.

Post Views: 47