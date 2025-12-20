Transport Operators Sue Over Bus Rank Upgrade 

Transport organisations seek urgent interdict to prevent their eviction and construction until an alternative place is found for them

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

A dispute between public transport operators and the Gaborone City Council (GCC) over redevelopment of Gaborone Bus Rank has escalated to the courts where bus and taxi organisations want an urgent interdict to stop their evictions and construction work.

The Chairman of Botswana Bus Operators Association (BBOA), Tirafalo Mponang, told The Botswana Gazette that bus operators and taxi associations are preparing a court application to prevent GCC and the appointed developer from proceeding until an alternative operating area has been identified.

NEVER CONSULTED

“The decision to litigate comes after lack of consultation by the council,” Mponang said.

The operators say while they were informed of plans to redevelop the bus rank, they were never consulted on how their work will continue during construction.

“We have received no information on entry and exit points, temporary operating locations, or traffic management measures,” Mponang said.

Construction for redevelopment at the bus rank is expected to start within weeks.

THREAT TO SERVICE DELIVERY

Mponang warned that the absence of an operational plan poses risks to service delivery and commuter safety, noting that construction machinery could disrupt strict public transport schedules.

“Buses operate on fixed schedules,” he said. “Any obstruction or congestion caused by construction activities could affect service delivery, commuter safety and operational efficiency.”

SAFETY AND TRAFFIC CONCERNS

Operators have also highlighted the lack of a traffic flow plan to ensure that buses and taxis can safely navigate around the construction site.

Significantly, operators are concerned that the council awarded redevelopment rights to a private developer despite prior proposals by transport associations to develop the bus rank themselves.

“We submitted proposals to the council several years ago to develop the bus rank,” said Mponang. “We were never engaged or given any feedback until we learned that the facility was handed over to a developer.”

“OUR ISSUE IS NOT DEVELOPMENT”

He emphasised that the legal action is a last resort, noting that operators support infrastructure upgrades but want transparency and consultation.

“Our issue is not development,” Mponang said. “We support improvements, but this must be done through engagement with those who operate daily at the rank because they know the challenges on the ground.”

