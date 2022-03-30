MASCOM DERBY RETURNS AT EASTER

After being on a hiatus related to curbs on the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Mascom Derby has returned to reclaim its spot on the country’s events calendar. Slated for 16 April 2022 at Shashe Horse Track in Maun, the derby promises an extraordinary show of fashion and cultural diversity over the Easter long weekend. Running under the theme “A New Dawn,” the resort town of Maun is set to be a beehive of activity for revellers who will get to explore several activities lined up for them.

Said Mascom Communications Manager, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego, when she launched the return of the derby recently: “We are very excited to be back this year for yet another eventful Mascom Derby. This event is the highlight of the Maun Easter Holiday calendar with tourists coming in from different countries around the world to join in the excitement and experience Maun cuisine, music, fashion and the horse race competition.”

Renowned King of Rumba, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane will join this year’s festivities as the headline act at the derby on 16 April while Dato Seiko will be the main act for the Mascom Fashion Show on 15 April. In its revival, Mascom and the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development have ensured the event returns with 120 race horses set to compete in two separate categories for the grand prize of P500 000.

Since its inception in 2006, the Mascom Derby has evolved into one of the biggest horse racing events in Botswana. This year marks 14 years since Mascom has been supporting the derby. In its maiden years, the race alternated between Gaborone and Maun, until finally relocating to Maun.