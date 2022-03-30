Tebogo LebotseSebego is Woman of the Year

Minister Peggy Serame officiates at first women’s awards

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Celebrating trailblazing women from different fields of work, Mascom’s chief communications manager and sports administrator, Tebogo LebotseSebego, was awarded the Woman of the Year award at Botswana’s first women’s awards last weekend.

As the Woman of the Year, Lebotse-Sebego was recognised for breaking the glass ceiling and demonstrating that women are capable and they can which was the theme of the awards.

“I did not expect (to win) this award as I was nominated alongside great women,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I would like to thank my husband who allows me to be who I am with no judgements.”

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Peggy Serame, who presented the awards to winners, said the event would go down in history as a day women in Botswana stood up to say they are capable and they can. She noted that as the Women’s History Month, the month of March afforded women an opportunity to reflect on their contribution and how they can forge gender equality in all spheres of life.

“Women have demonstrated many times through their life, work and their leadership in governance, diplomacy, social norm and just by the task of raising a family that we are suited for any challenge and we will excel anyhow,” the minister said.

“Mosadi ke thari ya sechaba (Women are the cradle of the nation), almost every child or citizen of Botswana is familiar with this phrase. I can just say women indeed have a positive impact on building a prosperous nation. When we are engaged as women, we always bring something unique, special and of high quality to any decisions bound to be taken.”

While there was a promise of a unique event, the inaugural awards ceremony at Travel Lodge in Gaborone got off to a damp squib because of poor coordination that was clear to everyone present. The night was mercifully salvaged by none other than the recognition and celebration of the 15 women who attained profound success for their impact and contribution in Agriculture, Health, Activism, Sports, Business, the Media and other spheres of endeavours themselves.

They were honoured for the positive impact that they have made and continue to make in society as well as for being inspirational to other women and the girl child. “We have become incredible role models and examples for young girls whom we can positivity influence to carry on and do better in becoming unrelenting women of great influence,” said Serame.

“The awards ceremony will indeed raise awareness for women to be granted equal participation, particularly in decision-making positions. This is one way of breaking the bias and it demonstrates the awards’ contribution to the theme of this year’s women’s month.”

Winners

1. WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Tebogo LebotseSebego

2. BEST WOMAN OWNED BUSINESS

Sprint Couriers

3. INFLUENTIAL WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Berry Heart

4. BEST WOMAN IN STYLE & FASHION

Masi Sithole

5. MEDIA WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Zizi Panther

6. BEST WOMAN IN AGRICULTURE

Pearl Gaone Ranna

7. WOMAN OF THE YEAR IN ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH & FITNESS AWARENESS

Chaikhwa Nani Lobatse

8. BEST WOMAN IN CREATIVITY, INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Neo Kebiditswe

9. BEST WOMAN PROMOTING ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS, CULTURE & HERITAGE

Zenzele Hirschfeld

10. BESTWOMAN WITH COMMUNITY IMPACT

Kgalalelo A. Nolly Lesetedi

11. COMPANY/ORGANISATION SUPPORTING WOMEN

Motswana Woman

12. INSPIRING MALE SUPPORTING WOMEN

Mr Wise

13. BEST WOMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY

Chaikhwa Nani Lobatse

14. YOUNG/YOUTH WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Tshireletso Seoromeng

15. SPORTS WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Sedilame Boseja