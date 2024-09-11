Masisi Proposes National Arts Centre

Centre to showcase Botswana culture with tourists paying to gain access

Pledges to make Mbungu Wa Kathimana first digitised cultural event

BONGANI MALUNGA

The government aims to build a National Arts Centre to aid commercialisation of the nation’s arts and culture, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

The President said this when he opened the Mbungu wa Kathimana Cultural Festival in Mohembo last Saturday.

Profitable commodity

He noted how Botswana’s rich and varied cultural festivities need a more sustainable approach to commercialising them.

Urging cultural event organisers across the country to continue showcasing and preserving the nation’s culture, he emphasised that they should look at their heritage as a profitable commodity.

He stated that he will encourage the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACOB) and the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture to accelerate their plans of building a centre where cultural sculptures, traditional attire and cuisine will be reserved and on display and the art of pottery and basketry imparted to others.

Digitised

“Not this year but probably next year, we will have an area where tourists pay a fee to access the beautiful cultural displays on offer,” said the President.

He undertook to ensure that beginning next year, the HaMbukushu cultural show is digitised to ensure its growth. “The Mbungu wa Kathimana Cultural Festival is the first cultural event that we will be digitised,” Masisi said.

“Please ensure that you inform us well in time before confirming the venue for next year’s event so that we work hand in hand with you to make the venue attractive in order have more people coming. A better display of your goods and artefacts will also result in more revenue for exhibitors.”

Cultural sites

The President added that selected areas of the North West District could become cultural heritage sites. “I have dreams that can become a reality because of the powers you have vested in me,” he said.

“I want to ensure that we select key areas in the region as cultural heritage sites that are profitable to the community.”