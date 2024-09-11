Han C Returns with Mahalapye Spring Fest

The multiple award-winning artist has turned this festival into a hallmark of Botswana’s music calendar where local talent thrives

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the Springtime renewal of life returns, so too does one of Mahalapye’s most anticipated events – Han C’s annual Mahalapye Spring Festival.

This year’s edition will place on 29 September at Seduda Lodge, continuing the tradition of celebrating local music and community in grand style.

Multiple award-winning artist, Han C, has turned this festival into a hallmark of Botswana’s music calendar where local talent thrives and fans from all over the country gather to enjoy the spirit of the season.

A homecoming

Han C’s Spring Festival is more than just a concert – it is for many in Mahalapye. “It is a time when everyone is back home and we thought to create a space for them to hang out, meet new friends and enjoy good music,” Han C told Time Out.

Each year, the event brings together friends, family and music lovers in a setting that celebrates the vibrant culture of Mahalapye while showcasing the best in local talent.

This year’s lineup is nothing short of stellar, featuring some of Botswana’s top artists such as ATI, Eskimos, Dato Seiko, Lebgee, MMP Family and Vee Mampeezy.

Charma Gal’s “Kgosi Ya Mosadi”

With a diverse mix of genres and styles, the festival promises to offer something for every music enthusiast.

For Han C, the festival is about more than just entertaining a crowd but a furtherance of local talent too. “I’m always looking to support local artists,” he said.

“I was inspired by Charma Gal’s recent ‘Kgosi Ya Mosadi’ show where she filled Molepolole Stadium with a local lineup. It made me proud and I want to do that too.”

This commitment to promoting Botswana’s music industry shines through in the all-local lineup, which not only provides a platform for seasoned artists but also gives emerging talent the chance to perform on a grand stage.

Community and collaboration

The Spring Festival is a testament to Han C’s belief in the power of community and collaboration, with every artist bringing their unique flavour to the event.

With the establishment of his production company, Mantswididi Productions, in 2023, Han C took on the responsibility of curating his own shows, and the Spring Festival has evolved and gotten better with each passing year.

Reflecting on the journey, he admits that it has not always been smooth. “When we first started, there were a lot of challenges,” he said. “We didn’t assign specialised roles, and it slowed the process. But now, everyone is assigned a role, it is effective and amazing.”

Better organised, more seamless

These lessons have only strengthened his resolve, hence this year’s festival is expected to be better organised and more seamless than before. It is a testament to his growth as an artist and an event organiser, with a focus on delivering a world-class experience to his fans.

One of the festival’s greatest appeals is its accessibility. Standard tickets are available for just P100 with prices rising slightly to P150 at the gate.

This affordable pricing should ensure that everyone can join in the fun, making the festival a truly inclusive event.