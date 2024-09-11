BTTA To Host Thrilling Table Tennis Grand Finale 

Table tennis spectacular is sponsored by Phoenix to the tune of P40,000

Entry to this year’s Annual Independence Grand Finale free

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is poised to host its Annual Independence Grand Finale 2024, a hallmark event on the nation’s sports calendar.

Scheduled for September 30 at Botho University Multi-Purpose Hall in Gaborone, the competition promises to be a high-level table tennis spectacular, drawing participants from across the country.

This year’s Grand Finale, sponsored by Phoenix of Botswana Assurance, offers a total prize pool of P40,000 to ensure fierce competition among both senior and junior players.

Continental Hopes Week

The event is set to attract the nation’s top talent, with every participant eager to claim top honours. In a generous gesture of appreciation, BTTA has announced that entry to this year’s event will be free for spectators.

It considers the decision a nod to the dedicated fans and players who have supported table tennis steadfastly throughout the year.

The free admission is also in celebration of BTTA’s successful hosting of the Africa Youth Championships 2024 and the Continental Hopes Week and Challenge earlier in the year.

Progress and achievements

BTTA president Kudzanani Motswagole is excited about the upcoming event and has emphasised the organisation’s ongoing efforts to elevate the sport in Botswana.

“This event is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of our progress and achievements as the table tennis community,” he said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have Phoenix Assurance Botswana on board as our sponsor and look forward to an unforgettable day of high-level table tennis.”

A must-attend

As the date approaches, anticipation is mounting and BTTA is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth execution of the event, which is expected to be a highlight in Botswana’s sports calendar.

With significant prize money at stake and a chance for spectators to witness top-tier table tennis, the Annual Independence Grand Finale 2024 is shaping up to be a must-attend for sports enthusiasts