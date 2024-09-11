Stanbic Pledges P304,800 To Morupule CEO Annual Cycling Challenge 

Latest pledge part of a 3-year commitment that totals P914,400

Stanbic has contributed nearly P2 million to the event over 14 years

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a significant show of continued support, Stanbic Bank Botswana has pledged P304,000 to the 2024 Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) CEO Annual Cycling Challenge.

This latest contribution is part of a three-year commitment that totals P914,400.00, underscoring the bank’s ongoing dedication to fostering health, wellness and community development across Botswana.

Over the past 14 years, Stanbic has contributed nearly P2 million to this esteemed event, making it a cornerstone of the bank’s broader efforts to promote social responsibility and community engagement.

Long-standing partnership

Widely recognised for its positive impact on local communities, the annual cycling challenge is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Stanbic Bank and Morupule Coal Mine.

Together they have worked tirelessly to support local charities and initiatives that uplift the most vulnerable members of society.

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Head of Business and Commercial Banking, Lesego Osman, emphasised the importance of this partnership in a recent statement.

Community spirit

“We are immensely proud to continue our support of the Morupule Coal Mine CEO Annual Cycling Challenge, an event that has become a true beacon of community spirit and resilience in Botswana,” he said.

“Beyond promoting health and well-being, this challenge represents a collective effort to uplift our communities and support meaningful causes that directly impact the lives of many.

“Our continued commitment to this initiative reflects our core belief that ‘Botswana is Our Home, and We Drive her Growth.’

Solar panels

“We remain dedicated to making a positive, lasting difference where it matters most – within our local communities, creating opportunities for development and prosperity for all.”

The impact of the event and the support it garners extends beyond the race itself. In 2023, proceeds from the cycling challenge were used to instal solar panels at the Cheshire Foundation in Palapye, thus highlighting Stanbic’s focus on sustainability and practical, impactful initiatives.

Because Stanbic Bank Botswana takes its commitment to social responsibility seriously, Osman emphasised the reaffirmation of the commitment that the pledge represents.

Rehabilitation and education

“Stanbic Bank Botswana remains dedicated to driving positive change in Botswana and is excited to see the continued impact of the MCM CEO Annual Cycling Challenge in the years to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cheshire Foundation – with locations in Palapye and Mogoditshane – is a charitable organisation dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities.

It provides essential services such as rehabilitation, education, vocational training and community-based support programmes.

Physical and intellectual disabilities

The Foundation’s work is crucial in helping people with physical and intellectual disabilities live independently and integrate fully into society.

By advocating for the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities, the Cheshire Foundation ensures that they have equal opportunities and access to resources within their communities.

The support from Stanbic Bank Botswana and other partners is vital to the Cheshire Foundation’s ability to continue its mission.