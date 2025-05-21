Meagan Good, La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton to Headline Dreamers Exchange Festival

As the Dreams Alive Club celebrates 10 years of empowering African creativity, Botswana is preparing to host the continent’s boldest celebration of innovation, storytelling and global connection – with Hollywood star power and homegrown brilliance leading the charge

The Dreams Alive Club is set to mark a decade of igniting vision, talent and purpose with the 10th Anniversary Dreamers Exchange Festival scheduled for two African cities: Johannesburg on 31 May 2025 and Gaborone on 1 June 2025.

What began as a humble platform for youth empowerment has grown into a pan-African celebration of dreams made real, drawing changemakers from across the continent and the globe.

Hollywood meets the motherland

Headlining the festival’s star-studded lineup will be Meagan Good, La’Myia Good, and actor/director Dijon Talton. All three will touch down in Gaborone for the show and to share their journeys, spark inspiration and connect with Africa’s rising generation of creatives.

Fireside chats

On 1 June 2025, all eyes will be on the Game City Rooftop for the focus on Gaborone.

In partnership with global organisations like The Greater Good Foundation, The Talton Company, and Magnify Success, alongside regional players like The Final Chapter and national agencies like NACB, Botswana Tourism, Creative Chase and Nashua the festival promises an atmosphere charged with purpose.

Speaker panels, interactive art installations, creative showcases and endless opportunities to network with visionaries in business, entertainment, media and technology can be expected. From fireside chats to bold activations, this will be a playground for those who dare to think and create differently.

Jo’burg lights the spark

Before Botswana bursts into colour, Johannesburg will host an invite-only industry kickoff on 31 May, co-produced with The Final Chapter, featuring cast and crew from the hit show, Smoke & Mirrors. Designed as a creative ignition point, this private event will gather Africa’s media movers and shakers, setting the tone for what’s to come.

A vision forged in purpose

For Tshepiso Tebogo-Maruping, the founder and force behind Dreams Alive Club, this anniversary is more than a milestone, it’s a movement.

“This year’s festival is a love letter to the heartbeat of African dreams. Botswana, with its rising tide of innovators and storytellers, is the perfect host,” Tebogo-Maruping said in a statement.

Tickets for the Gaborone event are now available: https://wa.me/26774536188?text=Press_Send_Button_For+shop:dreamsalive