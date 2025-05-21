Rorisang Thandekiso Leads a Garden Revival

Worship in the Garden wasn’t just a concert but a bold open-air declaration of faith, joy and divine purpose that brought together music, prayer and the power of community to the heart of Gaborone

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A holy rhythm swept through Pylon Park at Airport Junction where picnic blankets were laid out and camp chairs unfolded for the inaugural Worship in the Garden concert over the weekend.

At the centre of this was South African media darling and worship warrior, Rorisang Thandekiso, whose “Jesus This, Jesus That” movement has become a rallying cry for a new generation of faith.

With effortless charisma and an unshakable fire, Rorisang turned the park into a sanctuary. But before the first chord rang out, she invited everyone to prayer, handing out prayer points like spiritual keys to unlock a visitation from God.

Native glory in song

Young people clutched onto each other, drawn into a moment that felt deeply personal, yet powerfully collective. With her bold devotion, Rori inspired the young people to live out their faith authentically beyond rigid expectations.

Backing her international magnetism were some of Botswana’s most talented gospel musos whose lineup read like a praise playlist: Tshepo Lesole, Midas the Poet, Tlotlo Maxon with Bason, and Creative Saints – each bringing their own soul-stirring performances that transformed the day into a spiritual soundscape that echoed with testimonies and truth.

As hands lifted and voices rose, it became clear that this was not just an event but a movement in bloom.

Testimony beyond the decks

On the decks behind the scenes was Kealeboga Gaelebale, better known as DJ Kellz,who created a gelling of faith, music and purpose for all the believers present and beyond. An R&B juggernaut turned gospel trailblazer, Kellz shared his incredible journey from packed clubs to divine purpose.

“I used to be the biggest R&B deejay … but I still felt empty,” he told the cheering crowd. “I turned to God, became a gospel deejay, paid off my mortgage, got married, and became Botswana’s first Legends Barbershop franchise owner. God has been good.”

Instead of traditional tickets, entry was granted through the donation of non-perishable food items valued at P50 or more. The items were collected at Legends Barbershop branches across Gaborone and will be donated to a local charity, a powerful gesture of compassion woven seamlessly into the event’s purpose.

The gift of giving

Said DJ Kellz: “People have been asking me why I don’t sell the tickets and my response was money is the one thing that has made most people lose their purpose in God. God provides, and the testimony is in putting this show together as I paid close to nothing for it to take place. God brought in helpers.”

A dynamic team of faith-driven professionals helped bring this vision to life, including Tebatso Kgakge, Tony Soundmaster, Diphuka “Baarbs,” and Pesalema Motshudi.

The event was supported by Yarona FM, Audiotech, Protea Masa Hotel, Drone Assist, among others, each sponsor standing as a testament to what happens when purpose is partnered with passion.