Winning 2024/25 FNB Premiership “Sweetest” for GU 

The FNB Premiership race was fiercely contested, with GU, Galaxy and TAFIC all battling for the top spot throughout the season

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Gaborone United (GU) clinched the 2024/25 FNB Premiership title in a dramatic fashion by defeating Jwaneng Galaxy 4-2 at the Gaborone United Stadium over the weekend.

The victory not only secured the championship for GU but also marked a significant milestone by handing Galaxy their first defeat of the season.

In what has been described as the most competitive football season in recent history, GU’s director and financier, Nicholas Zackhem, called the title win “the sweetest ever”.

“We had to beat Galaxy …”

Speaking in a telephone interview, Zackhem expressed his elation at triumphing in such a challenging campaign. “It was a tight contest, and we knew that we had to beat Galaxy to win the league,” he said.

“We had been neck-and-neck with Galaxy, Tafic and Rollers at some point. It was a sweet battle, and we knew that if we lost the game against Galaxy, we would have lost the league as well.”

The FNB Premiership race was fiercely contested, with GU, Galaxy and TAFIC all battling for the top spot throughout the season. In the final stretch, each team anxiously awaited any slip-up from their rivals. Ultimately, GU’s decisive victory in front of their home supporters proved to be the defining moment.

Carpet passing

With just one match remaining in the season, GU now holds a five-point lead over third-placed Galaxy, with TAFIC moving into second place after their 3-1 drubbing of Extension Gunners in Francistown. The battle for second remains tight as TAFIC sits at 59 points, Galaxy at 58, and Sua Flamingoes at 56.

Zackhem acknowledged the intense competition, emphasising that many had underestimated GU’s chances. “No one gave us a chance to win the league,” he noted. “But we had confidence in our team, even though we didn’t have much depth. The team played good football – carpet passing, and that’s what I like for the team.”

The victory means more than just domestic glory for GU as the team will now prepare to compete in the CAF Champions League next season. Zackhem recognised the challenges ahead, particularly the financial burden of continental competition.

Gabs derby

“We have to compete in it,” he stated. “The players, staff, supporters and the country at large deserve that. We all know it is not easy because it is expensive, but we are going to compete.”

As for the final match of the season, the spotlight turns to the Gaborone derby against archrivals Township Rollers. It remains to be seen whether Rollers will give GU a guard of honour to acknowledge their title win.

Set for the weekend at the National Stadium in Gaborone, the derby will kick off at 3pm and promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.