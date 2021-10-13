Minister Philda Kereng bags award

Award recognises her veritable excellence in tourism recovery

The Minister of the Environment, Natural Resource Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng, received an award at the East African Community Regional Tourism Expo held in Arusha, Tanzania on 9 October 2021.

The award recognises the minister for demonstrating excellence in tourism recovery strategies through development and implementation of sustainable initiatives, policies and service delivery processes. Minister Kereng is also being acknowledged as one of Africa Tourism Board (ATB)’s key tourism leaders across the continent.

The ministry’s recovery initiatives include revision of Environmental Assessment Act to facilitate ease of doing business through reduction of turnaround times on

Environmental Impact Assessment reports, the Revised Tourism Policy of 1990 that aimed at product diversification, promotion of domestic tourism, increased citizen and local community participation in the development of the sector, as well as development of a waste management policy for creating a platform for integrated sustainable waste management, among others.

The expo was themed “Promotion of Resilient Tourism for Inclusive Socio-Economic Development” and was meant to develop the tourism sector in a sustainable manner following the devastating impact on the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic.