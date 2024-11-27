Miss Botswana 2025 Finalists Begin Their Journey

Reigning Queen Anicia: “It’s not all glitz and glam”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The glimmer of tiaras and allure of evening gowns are just a fraction of what it means to be Miss Botswana.

As the 2025 Miss Botswana competition kicked off with the launch of the top 30 finalists in Gaborone, it became clear that it was more than a beauty pageant but a platform for leadership, growth, and empowerment.

Encouraged by words of wisdom from Reigning Queen Anicia Gaothusi and the team behind Miss Botswana, the finalists are embarking on a transformative journey to become ambassadors and role models for the nation.

A sisterhood

Miss Botswana 2024, Anicia didn’t hold back when addressing the finalists, reminding them that this is not just a contest of beauty but a journey of self-discovery and resilience.

“This is a beautiful journey with many struggles,” she told the finalists. “It’s not all glitz and glam as you are officially role models and the face of Botswana. Be authentic, unique and resilient. A queen supports others.”

Her words resonated with the finalists as she emphasised the need to grow together as a sisterhood, embracing the challenges that will ultimately mould them into empowered women ready to inspire the nation.

Building leaders

Miss Botswana Coordinator Peggy Grynberg reinforced the importance of this pageant as a leadership incubator. “Miss Botswana is not just about crowning a queen,” she explained. “We are building a leader who will be impactful in the community.”

She cited Lesego Chombo, a former Miss Botswana and now a minister in Botswana’s new government, as an example of the kind of trailblazers that the competition aims to produce. “She has set the standard,” Grynberg added, urging the finalists to aspire to greatness.

For her part, Miss Botswana Public Relations Officer, Ambrosia Samboko, shed light on the extensive selection process that brought the top 30 finalists to this stage.

24 locations

“This year, we kept our promise of conducting a countrywide tour, visiting 24 locations,” she said. “The finalists were judged on their project ideas, walk, talent, confidence and poise.”

By the end of the first bootcamp, the field will narrow to the top 20, eventually leading to the top 10 ahead of the crowning event in 2025. With the focus not only on beauty but also on substance, many of the contestants already have community projects going while others are preparing to launch their initiatives.

This year sees new elements being introduced to the competition, including the talent challenge, multimedia presentations, and the head-to-head challenge.

Beyond expectations

These additions aim to highlight the multifaceted talents of the finalists, giving them a platform to shine beyond traditional pageant expectations.

“We realised during auditions that the ladies had a lot of talent and that it would be amiss not to showcase it,” Samboko noted. “We encourage the contestants to be themselves and enjoy the journey.”

