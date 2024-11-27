Feminist Alliance Botswana Demands Action on Femicide and GBV 

Says 67% of women in Botswana experience some form of GBV in their lifetime

Needs resources to ensure accountability for perpetrators and sustainable solutions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Feminist Alliance Botswana (FAB) has issued an urgent call to activists, human rights organisations, and the public to address the escalating epidemic of femicide, rape and gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Their appeal comes during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign that runs from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day) every year.

Recent reports highlight a grim reality: 67% of women in Botswana experience some form of gender-based violence in their lifetime. FAB warns that these statistics reveal more than a societal problem; they signal a national crisis that demands immediate action.

A national crisis

“Our society cannot thrive while half its population lives in fear,” the organisation said in a statement, emphasising the need for urgent interventions.

Young girls and women across all age groups have been victims of this violence, with many lives tragically lost to femicide. FAB has therefore called on the government to declare GBV a national crisis.

The organisation wants allocation of adequate resources to effectively combat the scourge, ensure accountability for perpetrators, and to implement sustainable solutions.

Beyond the 16 Days

While the campaign raises critical awareness, FAB stresses the importance of continuous, year-round efforts to address the root causes of GBV. It advocates for comprehensive measures, including community engagement, education and dialogue aimed at dismantling toxic masculinity.

“We need an education system that ensures boys and men do not merely place the burden of safety on women and girls while failing to hold each other accountable,” FAB urged.

It emphasised that GBV is not just a women’s issue but a societal crisis that requires the participation of all sectors. By fostering dialogue, raising awareness, and prioritising safety for vulnerable individuals, Botswana can work towards a future free from fear and violence.

Cooperation of all citizens

The alliance remains hopeful that the new government will enact significant measures to address the epidemic, reiterating its commitment to doing its part. However, FAB emphasised that real change requires the collective effort and cooperation of all citizens.

“This is not just about activism during the 16 Days; it is about ensuring a society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live without fear year-round,” it said.