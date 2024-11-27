Creatives Respond to Absence of the Art’s in SONA 

The oversight has led to concern and reflection among key players in the creative industry, raising questions about the role of culture and the arts in Botswana’s ‘second republic’

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In his inaugural State of the Nation Address (SONA) recently, President Duma Boko outlined his administration’s roadmap for revitalising Botswana’s economy and advancing national development.

While the speech boldly charted a course for economic diversification and societal progress, there was one glaring omission – the absence of any substantial mention of the arts.

This oversight has sparked concern and reflection among key players in the creative industry, raising questions about the role of the arts and culture in Botswana’s ‘second republic.’

Missed opportunity

Creative Game “Zeus” Bantsi, a prominent voice in the arts sector, lauded the President’s vision but pointed out the missed opportunity to position the creative industry as a cornerstone of economic growth.

“Generally speaking, I think it was a great speech with a bold vision,” he said in an interview. “However, when it comes to the creative industry, we needed to see and hear more.

“The arts, particularly film, are a massive investment space. Yet the conversation around incentivising investments in this area was absent.”

Hollywood

Bantsi highlighted how global markets like Hollywood and South Korea have reaped rewards by strategically investing in their creative sectors. He called for a policy overhaul to ensure that Botswana’s creatives are no longer left out in the cold.

“Looking at the last administration, a lot of lip service was paid to the creative space,” he said. “What we need now is progressive action, not fragmentation or populist posturing.”

Tumelo Bogatsu, a creative ecosystems developer, was more critical, viewing the omission as a continuation of neglect. “Democracy should be a government of the people, by the people, for the people,” he said. “I think the first SONA by the incoming government should have re assured the biggest sector of the largest segment being of youth and the nation that they have the best interest of the creative sector at heart.”

Structural win

Bogatsu also noted the imbalance in prioritising sports over the arts, particularly that the creative industry has the potential to generate significant economic and cultural value. “Creativity should be recognised as a lucrative, value-adding commodity,” he emphasised.

But not all reactions were entirely pessimistic. Seabelo Modibe, a long-time advocate for the arts, pointed out a significant structural win for the industry: the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Sports and Arts.

“For creatives, the biggest victory was separating the ministry from youth and gender affairs,” he told Time Out. “The President may not have mentioned the arts in his speech specifically, but this structural change signals a shift in focus.”

Overhaul

Modibe also stressed the importance of action over rhetoric. “The days of lip service are over,” he noted. “What we need now is an overhaul of the arts council to cut the red tape and develop programmes that align with modern times.”

Overall, the creative sector remains cautiously optimistic, with stakeholders hoping that the omission of the arts in the new President’s SONA is not indicative of exclusion from national priorities.

There is a shared sentiment that the new administration must move beyond talk and devise policies that genuinely support the industry’s growth.