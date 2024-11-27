Sir G Honoured with BOMU Lifetime Achievement Award

The iconic KTM Choir that Gomolemo Motswaledi founded continues to honour the minstrel by its regular presence on the international eisteddfod stage and preserving his work, writes GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) has honoured a music legend whose legacy has transcended generations with a special award over the weekend.

Pioneer in Botswana’s music industry whose impact on Botswana’s music was monumental, Gomolemo “Sir G” Motswaledi was posthumously awarded BOMU’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at a glamorous ceremony at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Visionary founder

“Motswaledi is one of the founders of the BOMU Awards, alongside industry icons like Bafana Pheto, Nkgopolang Tlhomelang, Massie Hule, Seabelo Modibe, Alfred Mosimanegape, and the late Ruth Moore,” said BOMU president, Phemelo Lesokwane, in an interview.

“He was also a chief judge and a prolific chorister who nurtured household names like Lizibo, Nnunu Ramogotsi, and Punah Gabasiane.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honours that BOMU can present to anyone and usually goes to legends in Botswana’s music industry in recognition of their dedicated and diligent work of 20 years or more.

Symbolic time

This award came at a symbolic time, ten years after Motswaledi’s untimely death in 2014 in a car accident. His dedication to the music industry has left an indelible mark, and the Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a fitting tribute to his contributions of over two decades.

Born into a musically-inclined family, Motswaledi’s passion for music was evident from a young age. As a child, he would mimic performances from school competitions and church events, honing his natural talent.

His commitment to the art led to formation of the iconic KTM Choir when he was just 23 years old. Remarkably, the choir was invited to the United States in its first year of existence – a testament to Motswaledi’s visionary leadership.

Botswana’s national anthem

Named after Kgalemang Tumiso Motsete, the composer of Botswana’s national anthem, KTM Choir continues to honour Motswaledi’s legacy by representing Botswana on the international eisteddfod stage and preserving his work.

Motswaledi was celebrated for breathing new life into music. His reinterpretations of classics demonstrated his ability to bridge the gap between past and present, making timeless pieces resonate with modern audiences.

Beyond his musical genius, Motswaledi’s influence extended to nurturing talent, fostering unity through music, and elevating Botswana’s cultural identity on a global scale.