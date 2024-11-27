Kelebeng Hails Zebras 

“To secure the one point we needed against a team that had previously beaten us 4-0 in Francistown was nothing short of extraordinary”

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Minister of Sports and the Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, has described the qualification of the Zebras for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as a “catalyst for the establishment of a self-sustaining sports industry” in Botswana.

The historic achievement of the senior men’s national football team came on 19 November 2024 when the Zebras secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Egypt in Cairo.

The result – which saw Botswana qualify for AFCON only for the second time in history – is a testament to the team’s resilience and determination.

Egypt “formidable”

“While we have never doubted our team’s talent, commitment and perseverance, we knew Egypt was a formidable opponent,” Minister Kelebeng told Parliament.

“To secure the one point we needed against a team that had previously beaten us 4-0 in Francistown was nothing short of extraordinary.”

The qualification has cultivated national pride and inspired young athletes.

“This performance has inspired not only upcoming footballers but also many young people across our nation and the continent to dream big and work hard to turn those dreams into reality,” said the sports minister.

Nation’s sporting success

Botswana’s sporting achievements have grown steadily in recent years. The senior women’s football team, the Mares, have qualified for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) twice in succession.

The Karate Ladies Senior National Team recently ranked third in Africa, earning bronze at the 2024 African Games. Tennis sensation Malak Macheng recently made history as the first Motswana to dominate the ITF/CAT U14 rankings in both singles and doubles.

Kelebeng linked these successes to Vision 2036, which emphasises the role of sports in achieving economic prosperity.

Sports infrastructure

“This performance by the Zebras, other teams and athletes should be a catalyst for the establishment of a self-sustaining sports industry and the creation of sport-related value chains,” he said, urging sectors like tourism and diamond sales to leverage on this success.

As part of the government’s incentive programme, each Zebras player will receive P10,000 for qualification and an additional P4,000 for their draw against Egypt. Kelebeng also announced plans to review the 2022 incentive package to include the arts sector, ensuring it is both comprehensive and affordable.

The sports minister appealed to Parliament for increased investment in sports infrastructure, talent development and preparations for key 2025 competitions, including the Dakar Rally, WAFCON and AFCON.

“Appropriate, purpose-built infrastructure that meets international standards is necessary as a catalyst for the development of the sport sand creative sector,” he said.