Sports Minister Targets Athlete Welfare, World-Class Facilities

The Minister of Sports and the Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, has placed athlete welfare and infrastructure development at the forefront of his agenda, pledging to address critical issues hindering the growth of the nation’s sports sector.

Speaking in Parliament after President Duma Boko’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) recently, Kelebeng outlined a vision aimed at supporting athletes on and off the field while building world-class facilities to keep Botswana competitive internationally.

Lack of long-term support

Regarding athlete welfare, Minister Kelebeng expressed concern about the struggles that many athletes face after achieving success, among them financial mismanagement and lack of long-term support.

“We have realised that local athletes experience breakdowns after winning and getting money,” he said. “Some derail and use money unwisely.

“We need to engage athletes and national sporting associations on welfare issues and take this matter very seriously.”

Equipped for life

Proposals include financial literacy programmes, mentorship initiatives, and strengthening partnerships between the government and sports bodies to ensure that athletes are equipped for life after their careers.

“This is not just about managing money,” Kelebeng added. “It’s about creating a support system that helps athletes build sustainable futures. We want to ensure that their success doesn’t end on the field.”

Regarding infrastructure, the sports minister highlighted the need for high-quality facilities to nurture talent and attract international events.

President Boko echoed this sentiment in his SONA and emphasised the importance of world-class venues. “We have said that high-class facilities are needed,” Kelebeng said, referencing the recent loss of gold status by a local race due to facility issues.

Consistent excellence

“On facilities, this new government intends to construct infrastructure that will enable us to compete with other countries,” he added. “This is about setting the stage for consistent excellence in sports.”

The sports minister’s dual focus on welfare and infrastructure reflects a broader strategy to strengthen Botswana’s sporting ecosystem.

By addressing the personal and professional challenges faced by athletes and ensuring access to top-tier facilities, the government aims to sustain the nation’s reputation as a hub for world-class talent.