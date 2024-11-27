Malak Sets Milestone for Botswana Tennis 

She defeated Rutendo Tom of Zimbabwe 6-3, 6-2 in the second leg of the ITF/CAT 14 & Under Circuit

Had bested Tom 6-3, 6-4 to claim gold in the first leg to deliver Botswana’s first-ever title in the category

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana tennis achieved a historic milestone when 12-year-old Malak Macheng clinched her second consecutive Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Under-14 Girls Singles title in just one week.

The spokesperson of Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), Tshepang Tlhankane, has described the unprecedented achievement as marking a turning point for the sport in Botswana.

“This is a first for Botswana, especially winning back-to-back titles at this level,” said Tlhankane. “It’s a huge milestone, and it should motivate not only players in her age group but also older junior players to double their efforts, especially when we host tournaments.”

Botswana’s growing potential

Macheng defeated Rutendo Tom of Zimbabwe 6-3, 6-2 in the second leg of the ITF/CAT 14 & Under Circuit last Saturday. Just a week prior, she had bested Tom 6-3, 6-4 to claim the gold medal in the first leg, delivering Botswana its first-ever title in the category.

The victories underscore Botswana’s growing potential on the international stage. “She has solidified our dream of winning tournaments we host as an association,” said a joyed Tlhankane.

The tournament featured a high level of competition, with many players having previously represented their countries in prestigious events such as the African Junior Championships.

Batswana in quarterfinals and semis

“Most of these players knew each other’s strengths and strategies, which made the competition quite tough,” Tlhankane noted. “There were also first-time participants in CAT events, which made the draw even more challenging.”

Despite the tough competition, Botswana’s players performed admirably, with several advancing to the quarterfinals and semifinals.

“That’s a superb performance overall,” the BTA spokesperson said, emphasising the depth of talent in Botswana’s junior tennis programmes.

BTA has pledged to maintain the momentum by creating more opportunities for players like Macheng to compete.

Energised

“The association is mandated to ensure a busy calendar for Botswana players to keep their level of play high,” he noted but also cautioning against focusing exclusively on individual players. “We are committed to developing all our athletes.”

Macheng’s victories have energised the local tennis community and highlighted the importance of sustained support for young talent. Her back-to-back wins not only bring prestige to Botswana but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring players.

“This kind of achievement shows what’s possible with hard work and determination,” said Tlhankane. “It’s a moment of pride for Botswana.”