Debswana Praised For Enduring Support for Sports 

Debswana has funded Re Ba Bona Ha consistently across since 2008

Programmes introduce children to a variety of sports from a young age

Announced P6m sponsorship spread over 3 years in tranches of P2m per year

GAZETTE REPORTER

Debswana Diamond Company has been lauded for its unwavering support of grassroots sports development in Botswana.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Tuelo Serufho, lauded Debswana Diamond Company at the National Diamond Stadium in Gaborone this past weekend.

Speaking at the launch of the Botswana Softball Association’s (BSA) Re Ba Bona Ha programme, Serufho highlighted the mining giant’s pivotal role in nurturing future sports talent.

Less glamorous but highly impactful

“Debswana has been an enduring partner in sports development,” Serufho said.

“Their commitment to grassroots initiatives such as Re Ba Bona Ha is worth celebrating. They have chosen the less glamorous but highly impactful path of supporting early-stage athlete development.”

Since 2008, Debswana has consistently funded Re Ba Bona Ha programmes across Botswana. The programmes aim to introduce children to a variety of sports from a young age.

Transformative power of sports

In 2022, the company announced a P6 million sponsorship for the programme, spread over three years, with P2 million allocated annually. “This investment demonstrates their belief in the power of sports to transform lives and communities,” Serufho noted.

The Re Ba Bona Ha initiative is aligned with the Botswana Long-Term Athlete Development Framework, a programme that encourages young athletes to explore multiple sports before specialising in their area of interest.

Addressing himself to parents at the event, Serufho emphasised their role in fostering a culture of sports participation. “Allow your children to participate in as many sporting codes as possible,” he said.

“Do not confine them to one event since you do not know what they love the most or where they will excel. They will focus on one sporting code when they are mature.”

Govt’s steadfast support

He commended the government for its steadfast commitment to sports development despite competing budgetary priorities.

Serufho noted that the support provided by the government has been instrumental in BNSC’s ability to implement initiatives aimed at developing athletes and expanding sports opportunities.

“We appreciate the government’s dedication to allocating resources for sports development,” he said. “This partnership between the private sector and the government is key to our success,” Serufho said.

The launch of BSA’s Re Ba Bona Ha programme marked another step forward in Botswana’s efforts to create a robust sports ecosystem, with stakeholders uniting to prioritise youth development and long-term growth.