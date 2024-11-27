Chiefs and TAFIC Headline Fixtures in FNB Premiership 

Chiefs’ unbeaten streak of five wins and a draw underscores their resurgence as a football powerhouse

Just one point adrift of Magosi, Tafic have an equally impressive unbeaten record of five wins and a draw

GAZETTE REPORTER

The FNB Premiership 2024/25 season is heating up, with Week 7 promising a weekend of high-stakes football as league leaders Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Tafic FC prepare for a pivotal clash.

Both teams have been dominant forces in the early stages of the season, setting the pace in the race for the title.

Sitting atop the standings with 16 points from six matches, Mochudi Centre Chiefs have been relentless in their pursuit of FNB Premiership glory.

Chiefs’ unbeaten streak

Their unbeaten streak, comprising five wins and a draw, underscores their resurgence as a powerhouse in Botswana football.

Hot on their heels is Tafic FC, who are just one point adrift of Magosi, as fans fondly call Chiefs, and an equally impressive unbeaten record of five wins and a draw.

The much-anticipated showdown between the two title contenders will take centre-stage at the National Stadium at 8pm on Saturday 30 November.

Title contenders stay in the hunt

While Chiefs and Tafic dominate the spotlight, other contenders remain within striking distance.

Township Rollers, currently third with 13 points, will look to get maximum points when they face Sua Flamingoes in Sowa Town at the Council Stadium on Saturday. The game is expected to kickoff at 04:00PM.

With their attacking depth, Rollers aim to close the gap on the top two and keep their title hopes alive.

Galaxy, GU on the prowl

Jwaneng Galaxy and Gaborone United, both tied at 12 points, are also in the hunt.

Galaxy will lock horns with Orapa United on Sunday at the National Stadium (kickoff at 4pm) in what promises to be a fiercely contested fixture while Gaborone United will test their mettle against Security Systems on Friday evening (7pm) at the National Stadium.

South end of the log

At the south end of the log, Union Flamingo Santos and Morupule Wanderers are desperate for points to turn their seasons around.

With just two points and a league-high 17 goals conceded, Santos face VTM FC in a crucial encounter that could mark a turning poin. The game will take place at VTM Arena and is expected to kick off at 4pm.

Meanwhile, with three points, Morupule Wanderers, will host Matebele FC in Palapye on Saturday in game will start at 4pm, hoping to capitalise on home advantage.

As the Premiership enters this critical phase, the intensity of competition reflects the growing passion for football in Botswana.

The Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Tafic FC’s clash symbolises more than a battle for points – it’s a statement of intent from two teams aiming to dominate the season.