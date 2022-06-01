Miss Botswana Organisation is scouting for a New Queen

Hopefuls need a ready ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project

Molefe’s future plans involve winning an Emmy Award before age 30

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With less than four months left until the reigning Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe, crowns her successor, preparations to unearth the new queen are underway.

The national pageantry’s organising team recently announced that auditions will be announced soon. Importantly, Miss Botswana Organisation emphasised that to compete for the coveted crown, hopefuls should have a ready “Beauty with a Purpose” project.

“In terms of preparations for the new queen, we are at an advanced stage and should be revealing the new search shortly,” Organiser Ben Raletsatsi of Advanced Institute said in an interview.

The new queen will have big shoes to fill because the reigning queen, Palesa, has set the bar high, garnering support from brands and Batswana from all walks of life.

Just recently, the Miss Botswana Organisation announced that she had clenched the support of a glam team from notable Botswana brands, among them Nomlu Beauty Spa, Delayna Scott, Single Fabstarz, Boruundi, Keno Custom Suits and Urban Soul.

Asked if similar benefits would be extended to the new queen, Raletsatsi answered: “Our strategy has always been to build teams around the current and upcoming queens and us ensuring that Palesa has this much support. We can then extend the same to the next queen.”

Even so, in the past Miss Botswana Organisation has been criticised for starting the pageant late, which in turn affects the readiness of the queen for the world stage. South Africa has adopted a strategy of not sending the latest winner to Miss World in an effort to give her the time to prepare for the world stage.

This year they sent Miss South Africa 2020 winner, Shudufhadzo Musida, devoted the year of her reign to working towards finding ways to ensure that people with mental illness are not shunned. She wrote a book titled Shudu Finds Her Magic, which was part of her advocacy campaign and one of the winning ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ projects at Miss World.

When this was put to him as a potential winning strategy, Raletsatsi responded: “There is no winning formula. It is different strokes for different folks. Our last strategy with Palesa almost worked for us. I think strategies work differently for different countries, depending on how far their industry is.”

Molefe’s future plans involve creating sustainable community projects that can operate on a large scale, acting, infiltrating through barriers and being among trail blazers. She is currently taking up space in the creative industry and continues with her legacy project “Le ojwa le sale metsi” which involves doing social good for the community especially around mental health and motivating and working with young girls.

In her plans to penetrate the South African film industry, the 23 year-old ululating queen was currently in South Africa where she told DJ Sbu she would like to take her creative career up a notch.

“I have this scary and big dream. I want to have an Emmy award before I turn 30 years. You need to be intentional and visualize your life, that’s my big dream,” she told the South African businessman in an interview.