Miss Botswana’s Homecoming in Maun

Chombo steps on her home soil for the first time as Miss BotswanA

The newly crowned Miss Botswana, Lesego Chombo, is currently in the world-famous town of Maun for her homecoming festivities scheduled from 22 to 24 November.

As it happens, Maun is actually the birthplace of Miss Botswana.

Chombo is setting foot there for the first time after she won the coveted crown at a star-studded event late last month.

“The aim of the homecoming is to deliver Chombo to her hometown to be welcomed, appreciated and blessed as she embarks on her journey as Miss Botswana and representative for Miss World,” said the PRO of Miss Botswana Organisation, Tshepiso Solomon.

Queen of the People

The people of Ngamiland were encouraged to participate in the homecoming festivities that kicked off with the queen’s arrival Maun airport, followed by a visit to the Kgotla and a meet-and-greet at Maun Mall on Tuesday 22 November.

Chombo will proceed to Sedie Junior Secondary School and Letsholathebe Primary School before a sightseeing tour on Wednesday. She will wrap up her homecoming with her Beauty With a Purpose Project on Thursday.

“We hope to add value to the community through this visit while also securing prudent stakeholder relations with the people and businesses of Maun to ensure that a long and mutually beneficial partnership is formed for future endeavours,” said Ben Raletsatsi of Miss Botswana Organisation.