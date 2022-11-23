Mpho Sebina Performs at AFRIMMA Awards

“I am more than honoured to have been nominated

alongside people I look up to in the industry”

Towela Kaira wins Best Female Southern Africa award

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Neo-soul songbird Mpho Sebina end of last week jet out to Dallas, USA for the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The sultry singer performed her new single “Tsela Tshweu” live on the AFRIMMA stage at the awards ceremony that celebrated stars and flavours of African music.

“‘Tsela Tshweu,’ released on October 21, is a Setswana heartbreak song dedicated to anyone and everyone who has gone through heartache in their lives,” she told Time Out in a previous interview.

Heartbreak

In the song Mpho speaks about a man who never bothered to see her value in their relationship. The man was basically there for the wrong reasons because he never showed her genuine love, making her fear that she may never ever find love.

After breaking out of the relationship, she finds herself trying to figure out how to love again by loving herself because no one will do it for her.

“This heartbreak single showed me to not seek for validation from others as they can never validate you, Mpho said.

“Only you have the power to validate yourself, and it also goes on to show whatever standard or structure you have of love, it should be given by you to yourself before trying to find it in your potential partner.”

AFRIMMA nominee

The “Love’s Light” crooner was also a nominee under the category “Best Female Southern Africa” alongside some female music heavyweights, including Makhadzi, Msaki and Ammara Brown. In the end, Towela Kaira scooped the Best Female Southern Africa award.

“This was our first international award or is it intercontinental,” said Mpho. “We are more than honoured to have been nominated alongside people we look up to in the industry – Makhadzi, Msaki and Ammara Brown.

“It is very reassuring to be recognised for my artistry and all the hard work I have been putting in over the years.”