MOHEMBO AND KAZUNGULA BRIDGES ON COMMEMORATIVE STAMPS

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forming part of the World Post Day commemorations that falls on 9 October, BotswanaPost launched its fourth commemorative stamp issue of 2022 that features Bridges of Botswana in Selibe-Phikwe from 6 to 8 October.

The issue features Mohembo and Kazungula bridges that are architectural masterpieces and symbols of intra-SADC trade for linking Botswana with Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Commemorative sets are issued four or five times per year, illustrating themes that reveal the environment and the cultural and historical heritage of Botswana.

Bridges of Botswana

Creative designer Shathani Basupi has been creating and co-creating stamps since 2020. The latest commemorative stamps are his third issue with BotswanaPost. Upon transitioning from the pontoon ferry, the Kazungula and Mohembo bridges carved their own places in Botswana’s architectural history.

The Bridges of Botswana: Kazungula & Mohembo commemorative stamp issue celebrates this very important milestone in the history of Botswana.

World Post Day

World Post Day was commemorated under the theme “Post for Planet” and as a demonstration to its contribution to a greener planet. BotswanaPost had an on-site solar-powered live post during the exhibition, affording customers access to an array of products and services.

In his statement on this year’s theme, Director General of the Universal Postal Union, Masahito Metoki, emphasises that the postal sector is a global player in delivery of goods and essential services, given that posts are in a prime position to lead the way for their partners across the entire global supply chain.

“Posts are noted as frontrunners which can improve climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience within other sectors,” he said.

Where sustainability matters are concerned, the CEO of Botswana Post, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, said they have measures in place to drive climate change adaptation.

He noted that these are not limited to reduction of carbon emissions through the streamlining of their fleet, digital automation for certain mail services and route optimization because provision of digital services in place of physical options, philatelic endeavours which contribute towards environmental education and implementation of ‘Green Post’ and energy conservation efforts are all aimed at arresting climate change.

General postal landscape

Ramatlhakwane said new platforms and technologies are reshaping the postal sector globally, creating more sustainable pathways to fulfilling their social and commercial mandates. Through focusing on digital transformation and efficiency of service delivery, BotswanaPost has delivered Poso Online, Poso App, PosoMoney and five self-service kiosks, the Virtual Teller Machine, to the communities of Palapye, Gaborone, Seronga, Maun and Francistown.

“As the one of the oldest entities, most of the post offices across the country are an eyesore as they were built decades ago and the structures have dilapidated,” Ramatlhakwane pointed out.

“There has been a delivery of seven refurbished and newly built post offices to communities nationwide with a budget of just over P7 million. BotswanaPost will be financing the refurbishment of an additional five post offices and relocation of two offices to new premises.

“As a local and global player in the delivery of goods and essential services, we are better positioned to spearhead the call for climate change adaptation and collaborate with other sectors to make a positive impact on our climate and ultimately our livelihoods.”