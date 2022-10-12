Ditlhokwe leading Supersport’s shock Title Charge

BONGANI MALUNGA

After scrapping to finish in the top eight last season and undergoing a tough spell in the first weeks of the 2022/2023 season, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s side Supersport United has now turned into a shock title contender in the DSTV Premiership.

The Pretoria-based club is one of the in-form teams in South Africa and have managed to build momentum in the last two months to assume a spot in the top three in the DSTV Premiership log standings.

In the title race

Matsatsantsa consolidated their top-three spot last weekend with a convincing 3-1 victory over Sekhukhune United. The sweetener in their victory was that they denied their former coach Kaitano Tembo a chance to exact ‘revenge.’

Ditlhokwe’s club is level on points with second placed Richards Bay and only two points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Supersport will need to maintain their top form in order to keep up with the well oiled machine that is Sundowns.

The club will be hoping that Sundowns’ busy schedule in the CAF Champions League will work in their favour in the title race.

Gavin Hunt’s charges will face Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday next week (October 18). A win would see them go to the top of the table if Richards Bay fail to collect maximum points in their game against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Ditlhokwe on the score sheet

Zebras captain Ditlhokwe was on the score sheet again as he helped his team record the important victory. Prior to scoring, Ditlhokwe was a constant goal threat, missing two chances from set pieces.

It proved to be third time lucky for the defender as the ball hit his leg from an in swinging corner. His goal put Supersport 2-0 up at the time. This was his second goal of the season following his strike against Maritzburg United last month.