Mohwasa and Orapeleng Return with “Mokwalo”

To premiere later this year on DStv, “Mokwalo” promises to be a poignant addition to Botswana’s film industry

GAZETTE REPORTER

The talented duo behind the acclaimed “Cradle,” Masego Mohwasa and Lorato Orapeleng, are set to return with their latest film, “Mokwalo.”

This 52-minute exploration of grief, loss and personal growth is poised to captivate audiences as one of three films commissioned by Mzansi Bioskop earlier this year.

Due to its premiere on DStv later this year, “Mokwalo” promises to be a poignant addition to Botswana’s film industry. The film is the culmination of Mohwasa’s creative vision that she has nurtured over the past five years. Partnering with fellow producer Orapeleng, the duo aims to bring a deeply personal story to life.

Intimate reflection

Unlike their last collaboration, “Cradle,” which was a concise 10-minute snapshot, “Mokwalo” expands into a 52-minute narrative that allows for a more complex and nuanced exploration of its themes.

“Mokwalo” is an intimate reflection of Mohwasa’s own experiences with grief. Since the loss of her mother, she has grappled with grief, not as a momentary phase but as an ongoing ‘companion’ in her life.

Her unique perspective – imagining how her mother would have interacted with each stage of her life – forms the core of this production.

Grief an ever-present companion

“Grief becomes an ever-present ‘companion,’ rendering itself consciously and unconsciously when one loses a parent,” she said in an interview.

This deeply personal narrative resonates with many, offering a universal exploration of loss and the continuous evolution that follows.

Mohwasa and Orapeleng see their roles as filmmakers as part of a broader mission to preserve and elevate African stories in a global context where the continent is often underrepresented.

The lion and the hunter

An African proverb says, ‘Unless the lion learns how to write, the story will always glorify the hunter.’ This powerful reminder of the importance of representation drives their work as they seek to challenge dominant narratives and reclaim African stories for a global audience.

Both filmmakers know that Botswana, like other African countries, boasts a rich storytelling tradition. In recent years, a new generation of storytellers – writers, filmmakers and musicians – has emerged, eager to share their stories and challenge traditional narratives.

Mohwasa and Orapeleng are at the forefront of this movement, using their platform to tell stories that resonate with both local and global audiences.

“We are not watching TV together”

For Mohwasa, storytelling goes beyond just the narrative – it is about bringing people together. She believes in creating content that families can enjoy together, evoking the warm, communal experience of watching TV as a group.

“We consume content but are not watching TV together,” she pointed out. “That needs to come back. The TV needs to be the fireplace that brings us together.”

As the duo prepares to unveil “Mokwalo,” they continue to champion stories that unite and resonate with audiences, ensuring that Botswana’s rich cultural heritage and modern narratives are shared and celebrated on a global stage.