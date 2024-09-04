Rakgare Rallies Behind Miss Botswana 2024

Pledges same support as offered to Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

Anicia radiates as she explains the “Lights” in her project

Season 2 of “The Journey to Miss World” premiered on Btv Sunday

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a display of national pride and commitment, the Minister of Youth, Sports, Gender and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, recently hosted Miss Botswana 2024, Anicia Gaothusi, marking a pivotal moment in her journey towards the Miss World competition.

Minister Rakgare extended his pledged staunch support for Anicia as the face of Botswana’s beauty prepares to represent her nation on the global stage next year.

The minister apologised for the delay in officially meeting the queen but attributed it to his pressing official commitments. However, he made up for the delay by reaffirming the ministry’s dedication to the youth of Botswana.

A parallel with Letsile Tebogo

“This is your ministry,” he said. “It’s a ministry for young people. We are here because of you and will do everything in our power to assist you in any way we can because this is your country and your victory is our victory.”

He drew a parallel with the nation’s celebration of sprinting sensation Letsile Tebogo’s gold medal, underscoring the collective pride and support that Batswana have for their young achievers.

“Our youth are individuals who want to succeed and I wish you nothing but success as you prepare for Miss World because I know you are going to make us proud,” Rakgare asserted, brimming with unmistakable confidence in Anicia’s potential.

“I know confidence is key”

The minister candidly acknowledged a gap in support offered to beauty queens. “I might not know much about beauty queens but I know confidence is key,” he said. “And confidence comes from being appreciated.”

Reflecting on his ministry’s past efforts, he cited the support extended to Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe, which included wardrobe assistance and business class travel that added to her backing from the Miss Botswana Organisation and some companies in the private sector.

Minister Rakgare stated that the same level of support will be extended to Anicia and called on the private sector to play a more active part.

“It gave me my spark of light”

The meeting provided Anicia with an opportunity to introduce her Beauty With A Purpose project that is aptly named “Lights.” Projecting a deep personal connection to her cause, she explained:

“When I started my journey in pageantry, it gave me my spark of light, it gave me confidence, and it taught me to be the person that I am today.”

Inspired by her grandmother who was a nurse, Anicia’s project focuses on empowering people in the health sector by teaching basic health practices and First Aid response.

Season 2 premieres

“This project is a potential first of its kind and I believe it will win me a Beauty With A Purpose title,” she said, radiating an aura of magnificence that seemed to reflect the “Lights” in her project. She expressed her hope that the ministry will help her connect with the right people to make her vision a reality.

The Journey to Miss World

Miss Botswana Organisation premiered Season 2 of its television series, “The Journey to Miss World,” at 7.30pm on Btv on Sunday.

This new season delves deep to reveal everything that goes into preparing the reigning queen, Anicia Gaothusi, for the 72nd Miss World competition. Titled “Who Am I,” the first episode gave viewers a closer look at Anicia right after she was crowned Miss Botswana.

Post Views: 38