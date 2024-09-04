Only 36% of Batswana Are Loyal to Local Products

But Brand Africa says this is “strong” and is “the highest so far”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a revealing study by Brand Africa in Gaborone recently, a complex picture of consumer loyalty in which 57% of Batswana expressed belief in Africa’s potential but only 36% committed their loyalty to local brands has emerged.

Nevertheless, the founder and chairman of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, gave an optimistic perspective on the findings of the 2024 Africa’s Best Brands research. “In comparison to other countries, 36% is quite a strong level and is the highest so far,” he said at the unveiling of the study at BITC headquarters recently.

Noting the significant growth in local brands that Botswana has witnessed over the past few years that is driven by burgeoning pride in “Made in Botswana” products, he emphasised the importance of building on this momentum to boost the loyalty further.

Across economic regions

The 2024 Brand Africa research was conducted by industry giants Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership, spanned 31 countries and covered every economic region on the continent.

In Botswana, the study highlighted the need for continued efforts to increase brand loyalty, leveraging the nation’s growing pride in locally made products.

Around Africa Day on 25 May every year, Brand Africa releases its highly-anticipated rankings of the most admired brands across the continent.

Since FIFA World Cup in SA

This research, which began in 2010 on the sidelines of the first FIFA World Cup in Africa, has grown from 8 to 30 countries, accounting for a staggering 85% of Africa’s GDP and population.

Ikalafeng noted: “We wanted to build on the momentum of how people were feeling positive about Africa.”

The process of ranking these brands is rigorous, with data collected through mobile surveys, face-to-face interactions, and exhaustive validation checks to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Local brands for national growth

The Director of Brand Management at Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Thuso Palai, highlighted the importance of the longstanding partnership between BITC and Brand Africa, which aims to amplify Botswana brands on various platforms by encouraging local support and appreciation.

He emphasised the broader economic impact of supporting local brands, noting that these businesses not only create jobs and wealth for Batswana but also generate significant revenue for the country.

BITC’s Pusha BW campaign, which promotes local products, plays a crucial role in this endeavour. As more Batswana embrace and support local brands, the potential for increased production and employment grows, promising a brighter economic future for the nation.