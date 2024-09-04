Pulamed Launches Sponsorship and Unveils New Cycling Kit for Team Swift

On August 16, Pulamed hosted an evening event to announce its sponsorship of Team Swift, a prominent cycling team in Botswana.

Cycling Parade Marks Event

The program commenced with a cycling parade through Gaborone CBD, featuring Pulamed staff members, led by Principal Officer Dr. Khumoetsile Mapitse, alongside Team Swift riders. The parade began at the Pulamed offices, included a coffee stop at Vida Café in Fields Mall, a photoshoot at the Three Chiefs Monument, and concluded back at the Pulamed offices for formal proceedings.

Attendees and Keynote Address

Guests at the event included members of the Botswana Cycling Association executive committee, chairpersons of various cycling clubs, representatives of other Team Swift partners and sponsors, and members of the media.

In his keynote address, Dr. Mapitse highlighted Pulamed’s mission to promote healthier living through affordable, quality healthcare and innovative products. He emphasized the company’s commitment to its members through the slogan “Hello Life,” which advocates for a worry-free and healthy lifestyle encompassing physical, financial, and mental wellness.

Details of the Sponsorship

Dr. Mapitse expressed appreciation for Team Swift’s management, noting their initiative in 2019 to feature the Pulamed logo on their jerseys as a mobile billboard before the formal partnership. He remarked on the potential of sports to enhance athletes’ lives and affirmed Pulamed’s ongoing investment in sports.

The sponsorship agreement is set for an initial 24-month period. Under this agreement, Pulamed will provide Team Swift with customised team kits from the European manufacturer and distributor Kalas, matching socks, a monthly cash stipend to support administrative and maintenance costs, as well as off-bike wear including tracksuits, t-shirts, jackets, and caps, and various branding merchandise.

Team Swift’s Acceptance and Future Goals

In closing, Dr. Mapitse reminded Team Swift’s management of their responsibility as Pulamed brand ambassadors, emphasizing the importance of ethical competition and upholding the brand’s integrity.

Team Swift Chairperson Kabelo Kwape expressed gratitude to Pulamed for addressing the financial challenges faced by cycling teams. Kwape noted that the partnership would enhance Team Swift’s competitiveness and contribute to the growth of cycling standards in Botswana.

Reaction from Botswana Cycling Association

Botswana Cycling Association President Kagiso Potongwane commended Pulamed for its partnership with Team Swift. He urged Team Swift to honor and elevate the Pulamed brand while creating opportunities within the cycling community to benefit and expand the Pulamed brand.